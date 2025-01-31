David Arquette to star in slasher movie Kill or Be Killed

For five films, David Arquette played the role of Dewey Riley in the Scream franchise… and then his character’s luck ran out. So Arquette missed out on Scream VI and, as far as we know, he won’t be showing up in Scream 7 (even though the movie has a couple of dead characters in its cast) – but he is going to have the chance to work on another slasher movie very soon. Deadline reports that Arquette has signed on to star in the slasher movie Kill or Be Killed alongside Alisha Newton (Heartland).

David Straiton (Narcos) will be directing the film from a screenplay by Nick Zigler, who previously worked on the Chucky and Purge TV shows. Here’s the synopsis: School’s out, and recent grad Dani (Alisha Newton) and her friends are ready for one last summer blowout. But when a senior’s mutilated body is discovered on the high school football field – killed in a disturbingly theatrical fashion – it’s clear that someone is playing by a new set of rules. A red envelope pinned to the corpse contains a yearbook photo and a chilling directive: “Kill or Be Killed”. As the bodies pile up, Dani and her friends are thrust into a terrifying game, orchestrated by a sick killer, that transcends their small town and soon goes viral.

The project is coming our way from Other Animal Entertainment, and the goal is to head into production this summer. Cousin Jones executive and founder John Long will serve as executive producer. Architect is handling the worldwide sales.

Ryan Keller, producer at Other Animal, provided the following statement: “ Kill or Be Killed captures the magic that made the golden era of slashers so iconic. It brings a fresh, pulse-pounding experience that resonates with today’s audiences while honoring the genre’s storied past. The viral nature of the killer’s game speaks to audiences worldwide, while the primal struggle for survival resonates in any language. “

Straiton added, “ The summer slasher is all about freedom and fear colliding – there’s nothing quite like it. It’s the perfect time to redefine the genre and challenge audiences with something both thrilling and unexpected. ” And Architect’s Calum Gray had this to say: “ Kill or Be Killed celebrates the best of a ‘summer slasher’ – a thrilling slice of outrageous, totally fun escapism that will have audiences peeking out from behind their fingers as the kill count rises. Would you kill, or be killed? “

Does Kill or Be Killed sound interesting to you, and are you glad to see David Arquette back in the slasher world? Let us know by leaving a comment below.