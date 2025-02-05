Jurassic World’s DeWanda Wise to star in an adaptation of David Crownson’s assassin thriller graphic novel Killer Bee

Tommy Oliver’s Confluential Films is partnering with comic book creator David Crownson for an adaptation of his upcoming graphic novel Killer Bee with DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World Dominion, She’s Gotta Have It, Imaginary) set to star. Indie comic book fans know Crownson’s name from the page-turning action comic series Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer, written by Crownson with art by Courtland Ellis. Killer Bee adapts Crownson’s latest assassin story about “a retiring assassin who takes on an underground criminal network after being tasked to kill the man she’s recently fallen in love with.”

Kevin Arbouet and Terry Rossio will write the screenplay for Killer Bee. Rossio’s credits include action blockbusters like Pirates of the Caribbean and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

David Crownson’s Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer is poised to become an original Disney+ television series. According to Massive Publishing, the story blends elements of Django Unchained with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, with the legendary freedom fighter at the center of an action-packed and timely thrill ride. Massive’s description for Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer reads, “When slave owners can’t stop the formidable ninja warrior Harriet Tubman, they call on the help of Vampires, Werewolves, Witches, and Demons to stop her. Harriet Tubman must lead a family of slaves to freedom while battling an army of darkness.”

“With DeWanda, the writing team of Terry and Kevin, and kick-ass source material, we have the ingredients for something very cool, that we are excitedly fast-tracking,” said Confluential Films’s Tommy Oliver, who will produce the project.

As a fan of David Crownson’s work, I think the Killer Bee film project is something to keep tabs on. Crownson’s writing voice is powerful, and Demon Slayer delivers poignant societal commentary, visceral violence, and clever wordplay. The prospect of partnering with Confluential Films, an award-winning, Black-owned, and Black-founded film, television, and documentary production company, is not to be overlooked, as they lend a unique and authentic touch to the source material.

Have you read Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer? I highly recommend it. As I said, Crownson’s writing is bold and effective, while Courtland Ellis’s art brings the story to another level.