Late Night With the Devil: David Dastmalchian can’t believe he’s in a movie with Michael Ironside

Of all the big name actors Late Night With the Devil star David Dastmalchian has acted opposite, Michael Ironside is the one he’s most psyched by.

One of the biggest sleeper hits this year has definitely been IFC/Shudder’s Late Night With the Devil. Despite having a tiny budget and a very limited release window in theaters, the movie has still managed to gross a pretty amazing $6.2 million (and counting) at the box office. One day, it even managed to make an unholy $666,666, which, to be sure, is the kind of headline you just can’t make up. Star David Dastmalchian is a legend in the horror/ sci-fi community and seems on the verge of true leading-man status. While, throughout his career, he’s shared the screen with many iconic stars, it turns out there was one name in the cast list that impressed him more than any other.

“I’m been in movies with some very cool people, Harrison Ford to name one,” said Dastmalchian. “But, being in a film where Michael Ironside is listed in the credits with me is pretty huge.” In the film, Ironside voices a pseudo-documentary style sequence at the beginning, and sadly, despite his fandom, Dastmalchian was never on set with Ironside at the same time.

“I’ve never met him, and when they told me they got him for the voice, I was just like, ‘Oh my God,’ I flipped out. And he nailed it so hard. It’s so good.”

One interesting thing to note is that Ironside now can claim to be in two of IFC’s biggest movies ever, with him previously having a role in their critically acclaimed sleeper Blackberry. The Canadian legend, who will always be believed for his roles in Total Recall, V (as Ham Tyler) and many others, seems to be a bit of a good luck charm for them.

Late Night With the Devil is due out on Shudder on April 19th, but it’s well worth seeing theatrically. Check out our rave review of it here!