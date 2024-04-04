Late Night With the Devil gets a retro-style poster ahead of Shudder release

Late Night With the Devil gets a new, retro-style poster two weeks ahead of its release on the Shudder streaming service

By
Late Night With the Devil David Dastmalchian

Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures recently teamed up to produce the horror film Late Night With the Devil, headed up by the Australian writing and directing duo of Colin and Cameron Cairnes (100 Bloody Acres) and starring David Dastmalchian – whose previous credits include The BoogeymanThe Last Voyage of the Demeter, and The Suicide Squad. The film was recently given a theatrical release and has racked up positive reviews from the likes of Stephen King and Kevin Smith, not to mention JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols (you can read his 9/10 review at THIS LINK). It’s set to reach the Shudder streaming service on April 19th, and in anticipation of the streaming release the film has gotten a new, retro-style poster. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

Late Night With the Devil is a “supernatural chiller” that tells the story of the live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977 that goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms. Dastmalchian plays Jack Delroy, the host of the show Night Owls.

Colin and Cameron Cairnes previously provided the following statement: “In the ’70s and ’80s there was something slightly dangerous about late-night TV. Talk shows in particular were a window into some strange adult world. We thought combining that charged, live-to-air atmosphere with the supernatural could make for a uniquely frightening film experience.

Late Night With the Devil has been making the festival rounds, racking up awards as it goes. The film had its premiere South by Southwest, won best screenplay at Sitges Film Festival, and won both best feature film and best lead performance (for Dastmalchian) at Toronto After Dark.

Spooky Pictures was founded by It producer Roy Lee and the Paranormal Activity franchise’s Steven Schneider. They are producing Late Night With the Devil alongside John Molloy, Derek Dauchy, and Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni and Adam White. Dastmalchian serves as an executive producer with Rami Yasin and Lake Mungo director Joel Anderson.

Have you seen Late Night With the Devil during its theatrical run, or are you waiting for the Shudder release? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at the retro-style poster while you’re scrolling down:

Source: IFC Films
Late Night With the Devil gets a new, retro-style poster two weeks ahead of its release on the Shudder streaming service
