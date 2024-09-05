Laurence Fishburne remembers making Apocalypse Now as a teen

Laurence Fishburne started making Apocalypse Now when he was 14 but turned 18 by the time it had its Cannes premiere.

By

Nobody in their right mind would go into the heart of darkness with Francis Ford Coppola. And by most accounts, a lot of the cast of Apocalypse Now wasn’t. But someone who really went for it was Laurence Fishburne, who famously landed his role at just 14, having lied about his age so he could go off and work on Apocalypse Now.

Fishburne – who played “Mr. Clean” in Apocalypse Now – remembered just how important it was for him to land that film, especially at such a young age. “It’s very difficult to describe what that whole situation was like, because, as you know, I was a young person. I was 14, I was 15, I was very impressionable. I was still developing and it was an impactful event in my life. It took two years. But I will say, looking back, the most important part of Apocalypse Now was really my apprenticeship in the world of the arts. It is where I apprenticed becoming an artist because I was working with great artists. I was in the company of Marlon Brando, Dennis Hopper, Martin Sheen and Robert Duvall and Francis Ford Coppola. I was being influenced by those people and the choices that they made. And so really, Apocalypse is a great apprenticeship that I was fortunate enough to be given.” Fishburne also previously recounted a story in which he saved Emilio Estevez (son of Sheen) from quicksand while making the film. So, yeah, not exactly something today’s teenagers would normally go through…

While Laurence Fishburne was just a teen when he shot Apocalypse Now, he would turn 18 by the time the movie was finally released…more than three years after cameras first rolled. Of note, he was credited as Larry Fishburne, not going by Laurence until 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It. For that, he earned his only Oscar nomination to date, showing a brand change can work wonders for a career.

Despite fibbing on his resume (really, the last of Coppola’s problems on Apocalypse Now), Fishburne would go on to work with the director three times in the ‘80s with Rumble Fish, The Cotton Club and Gardens of Stone and will reunite with him with this month’s Megalopolis.

Source: Variety
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Laurence Fishburne remembers making Apocalypse Now as a teen
Gladiator II, Pepsi
Gladiator II inspired Pepsi tie-in commercial for the NFL season drops online featuring Travis Kelce and Megan Thee Stallion
Beetlejuice 3
Box Office Predictions: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice going in for an easy win
The Batman 2, Matt Reeves
The Batman Part II: Matt Reeves teases plot details, says DC is “super excited”
View All

About the Author

2127 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Laurence Fishburne News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles