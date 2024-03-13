Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin signs first-look deal with New Line Cinema

Evil Dead Rise writer/director Lee Cronin has secured a deal to make more genre projects for New Line Cinema

By
Evil Dead Rise

Sam Raimi was so impressed by Lee Cronin’s feature directorial debut, the 2019 horror film The Hole in the Ground, that he not only hired Cronin to contribute to his short-lived anthology series 50 States of Fright, he also gave the filmmaker the chance to write and direct the latest entry in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise. In addition to Raimi’s production company, that movie came to us from Warner Bros. Pictures and their subsidiary New Line Cinema. Obviously the studio executives liked what Cronin did with Evil Dead Rise, because The Hollywood Reporter has now broken the news that Cronin is teaming up with John Keville and Macdara Kelleher of Wild Atlantic Pictures to form a genre-focused production company called Doppelgängers, which has secured a first-look deal with New Line Cinema!

Evil Dead Rise made $147 million at the worldwide box office for Warner Bros. / New Line. The first project in development as part of their new deal with Cronin is a horror thriller called Thaw.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that, “The Doppelgängers banner will develop genre-focused feature film and television projects for Cronin to write and direct. Cronin will also produce alongside Keville and Kelleher, whose credits range from R-rated comedy Cocaine Bear to acclaimed art house fantasy The Green Knight, which starred Dev Patel.

Keville also produced The Hole in the Ground. Cronin provided the following statement about the decision to form a company with Keville and Kelleher: “Aligned in our hunger and ambition to create striking stories for wide audiences, we decided to seize the opportunity to formalize our partnership with this new venture.” As for the New Line Cinema deal, “Following a wonderful journey working on Evil Dead Rise, the brilliant team at New Line Cinema have offered us the perfect home for the movies we want to bring to life on the big screen. We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue building our relationship with them.

Keville and Kelleher sent out a joint statement: “Lee is an inventive creator who always strives to engage audiences with his character driven stories. We are thrilled to be building Doppelgängers around his vision and are excited to forge relationships with the most ambitious writers and directors. Collectively, we want Doppelgängers to become a destination for the very best storytellers.

Are you glad to hear Lee Cronin has secured a first-look deal with New Line Cinema? Share your thoughts on this news by leaving a comment below.

In the meantime, Raimi is making sure the Evil Dead franchise will continue beyond Cronin’s contribution. It was recently announced that Sébastien Vaniček will direct the next entry.

Evil Dead Rise
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Evil Dead Rise writer/director Lee Cronin has secured a deal to make more genre projects for New Line Cinema
Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin signs first-look deal with New Line Cinema
A full trailer for the remake of The Crow will be released tomorrow, but for now there's a (very) short teaser
The Crow remake gets a short teaser; full trailer will be released tomorrow
To celebrate the 45th anniversary of Alien (and its Peacock streaming debut), Tom Skerritt looked back on the production
Alien star Tom Skerritt reminisces about working on the Ridley Scott classic
The audiobook for Stephen Graham Jones' horror novel The Angel of Indian Lake has a full voice cast, including Stephen King
The Angel of Indian Lake: Stephen King is in the voice cast of Stephen Graham Jones audiobook
View All

About the Author

14805 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Lee Cronin News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles