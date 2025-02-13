Endorphins make fans happy as Lexi Minetree joins the Legally Blonde prequel series as Elle Woods

I’m sorry. I just hallucinated. Did scientists invent a viable human cloning device, and no one told me? I ask because The Murdaugh Murders actress Lexi Minetree looks remarkably like a young Reese Witherspoon, and she’s playing Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde prequel series. According to a previous report from Deadline, Minetree was one of the finalists for the role, and today, she’s ready to wear pink and make a splash as the beloved blonde bombshell and Harvard superstar.

Reese Witherspoon announced Lexi Minetree’s casting for the Legally Blonde prequel series via social media this morning, saying, “Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods! After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree”

Okay, the video posted below is one of the most adorable cast reveals I’ve seen in my 14 years at JoBlo. I can’t believe how much Minetree looks like a young Reese Witherspoon and has the energy to match.

The Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.

I recently watched Legally Blonde for the first time (I know I’m late to the party) and thought it was delightful. I hope the high school version of Elle Woods displays a portion of the character’s pride, self-awareness, and skill as she does in the original film, though perhaps those traits come with time. Regardless, I could easily see Minetree owning this role. The job could catapult her into superstardom, provided the show is successful, and she knocks the part out of the park.

Is it a smart move to make a Legally Blonde prequel instead of a sequel with Reese Witherspoon returning to the role? What kind of high school shenanigans will Elle get up to? Will she run for class president? Become captain of the debate team? We’ll be interested to find out.