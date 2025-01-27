Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon says she was once made jury foreman because her fellow jurors thought she really went to law school

Reese Witherspoon is well known for her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, which follows a sorority girl who goes to Harvard Law School. While actors are known for learning new skills to prepare for their roles, Witherspoon never actually went to law school. However, she was a little shocked when she realized that some people believed she was an actual lawyer.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Witherspoon explained that she had to do jury duty several years after the release of Legally Blonde. She didn’t think they would pick her, but… they did. “ Listen, I did not want to do jury duty, ” she said. “ But I remember it was probably seven years after Legally Blonde, I got called for jury duty and it was in Beverly Hills. I thought, ‘Surely they’re not gonna pick me.’ They picked me for a long trial, y’all. It was probably two weeks. “

Witherspoon continued, “ And then we went to deliberation and so at the very end they say, ‘OK, well somebody in this group has to be the foreman.’ And they all unanimously are like, ‘Her.’ Me! ” When she asked why they wanted to pick her as jury foreman, “ They were like, ‘You went to law school.’ ” She then had to explain that, unlike her character in Legally Blonde, she had never gone to law school. “ I was like, ‘Y’all this is really upsetting. I definitely did not go to law school, I didn’t finish college,’ ” she explained. “ I played a lawyer in a movie once but they fully made me the foreman and I started realizing … people don’t know much about the law. “