Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon duel with weddings in the new trailer for You’re Cordially Invited

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell meet at an impasse when the venue for their weddings double-booked both their parties.

Amazon has released the new trailer for the upcoming Will Ferrell/Reese Witherspoon dueling wedding comedy You’re Cordially Invited. Nicholas Stoller, whose credits include the Neighbors movies, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and the recent Seth Rogen Apple Original Platonic. Joining Ferrell and Witherspoon in the cast is Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

The official synopsis reads,

“When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters. In a hilarious battle of determination and grit, the father of the bride (Will Ferrell) and sister of the other bride (Reese Witherspoon) chaotically go head-to-head as they stop at nothing to uphold an unforgettable celebration for their loved ones.”

The movie is also written by Stoller and is executive produced by Alex Brown, Brendan O’Brien and Ted Gidlow. Nicholas Stoller, Conor Welch, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum are on board as the producers of the film.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar last year, Witherspoon said You’re Cordially Invited harkens back to the days of feel-good comedies. “I think the human capacity to handle as much heartbreak and tragedy that’s happened in the world is really diminished,” she said. “I think of opportunities to make movies and television shows that are joyful, optimistic, funny … I think about what I want to see on a Friday night, and while I can appreciate a true-crime show or a podcast, I really need some levity. I think the world is looking for a little brightness.“

Meanwhile, Ferrell is also set to reunite with Stoller for Judgement Day, a TV courtroom comedy in development at Amazon MGM Studios. The plot for Judgement Day “follows a young convict fresh out of prison who takes a reality TV courtroom hostage, blaming the megalomaniac TV judge (Ferrell) for a past ruling that the convict feels ruined his life.”

You’re Cordially Invited will premiere on Prime Video on January 30, 2025.