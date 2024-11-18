Will Ferrell to bang the gavel for a TV courtroom comedy in the Nicholas Stoller-directed Judgement Day

Will Ferrell gets fitted for a robe and picks up a gavel for Nick Stoller’s upcoming TV courtroom comedy Judgement Day

Move over, Judge Judy. There’s a new gavel-smasher in town, and his name is Will Ferrell! The former Saturday Night Live star and comedy mastermind is reuniting with Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors, and Bros director Nicholas Stoller for Judgement Day, a TV courtroom comedy in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Judgement Day “follows a young convict fresh out of prison who takes a reality TV courtroom hostage, blaming the megalomaniac TV judge (Ferrell) for a past ruling that the convict feels ruined his life.”

If you’re like, ‘Wait. When did Ferrell and Stoller work together?’ The duo teamed up for You’re Cordially Invited, a wedding dramedy starring Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. The upcoming feature follows a woman (Reese Witherspoon) planning her sister’s wedding and the father of another bride-to-be (Will Ferrell). They discover they are double-booked for their destination wedding, so both parties decide to share the venue, but chaos and disaster await. Nicholas Stoller directs You’re Cordially Invited from his script. Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Stony Blyden, and Jack McBrayer star as primary cast members.

Before You’re Cordially Invited and Judgement Day, Stoller helmed Bros, a romantic comedy featuring an entirely openly LGBTQ+ cast and one of my favorite comedies of 2022. Stoller co-wrote the screenplay with Billy Eichner, who leads the film alongside Luke Mcfarlane (Killjoys). Stoller also wrote the script for Judgement Day, continuing his quest to make audiences laugh out loud.

Will Ferrell is developing several projects, including Street Justice, an upcoming comedy from director Peter Atencio (Jean-Claude Van Johnson, Keanu, Key and Peele) and writer Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). The film features Ferrell as a vigilante dispensing justice outside the law.

On the production side, Ferrell executive produces No Good Deed, an upcoming dark comedy starring Ray Romano, Denis Leary, Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Abbi Jacobson, Teyonah Parris, Poppy Liu, and O-T Fagbenle. No Good Deed tells the story of three very different families vying to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems.

