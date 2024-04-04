Start stamping your Prada shoes in celebration! A Legally Blonde spinoff series is in development with Reese Withspoon’s Hello Sunshine

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company is partnering with Amazon MGM Studios on a Legally Blonde spinoff TV series.

Bring your pink suit to the dry cleaners because Legally Blonde is making a comeback, and you’ll want to dress to impress! According to Deadline, Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company will partner with Amazon MGM Studios for a Legally Blonde spinoff TV series. The long-anticipated project comes from Gossip Girl writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who will also produce through their Fake Empire studio. Plot details remain a mystery, though Witherspoon’s involvement with the project gives me good vibes.

Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will produce the Legally Blonde spinoff TV series via Hello Sunshine alongside Legally Blonde film producer Marc Platt. Deadline says there’s a chance we could get more than one spinoff series inspired by Legally Blonde, but details are fuzzier than the eraser toppers Elle Woods keeps in her purse.

Released in 2001, Legally Blonde stars Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority queen whom her boyfriend dumps. She decides to follow him to law school. While there, she discovers that there is more to her than looks. Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, Jennifer Coolidge, and Ali Larter also star as primary cast members in the laugh-out-loud comedy.

A sequel directed by Charles Herman-Wurmfeld followed in 2003 with Witherspoon back in her pink pumps. In the follow-up film, Elle Woods heads to Washington, D.C., to join the staff of a Representative to pass a bill to ban animal testing. Sally Field, Regina King, Bob Newhart, and Bruce McGill join Witherspoon in the sequel.

A third film in the Legally Blonde series is said to be in the works, but things have been quiet on that front for a while. In May 2020, Never Have I Ever‘s Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Dan Goor were announced as screenwriters. Again, there’s no telling if this is still the case or if the spinoff series will put the threequel on ice. Witherspoon says she’d return to star and produce the film, but no official announcements have been made.

Are you a fan of Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde series? Would you watch a Legally Blonde spinoff? Let us know in the comments section below.

