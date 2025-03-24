That Thing You Do actor Tom Everett Scott to star opposite Lexi Minetree in Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde prequel series

Reese Witherspoon is jazzing up her Legally Blonde prequel series by adding That Thing You Do and An American Werewolf in Paris star Tom Everett Scott to the cast. Scott will feature in Elle opposite Lexi Minetree (Elle Woods) in the role of Elle’s dad, Wyatt, while Elle’s mom, Eva, is played by June Diane Raphael. James Read played Wyatt in the Robert Luketic-directed comedy, an out-of-touch father who, alongside his wife, tried to convince Elle not to set her sights on Harvard.

The Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.

Laura Kittrell created Elle. She also serves as the project’s showrunner alongside Caroline Dries, who executive produces with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine and producer Marc Platt. Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore helms the first two episodes.

Tom Everett Scott recently starred as Dr. Baxter in Mahesh Pailoor’s highly acclaimed family drama Paper Flowers. In the film, a USC graduate’s quest for change in Peru is cut short by cancer. Back home, he finds strength in his family and his college love. Meanwhile, Scott recently wrapped production on Giorgio Serafini’s horror film The Movers. The film also stars Jena Malone, Terrence Howard, and Christopher Lloyd.

Teenagers from the 90s could remember Tom Everett Scott as Guy Paterson, the drummer of The O’Needers from the 1996 Tom Hanks-directed comedy That Thing You Do! In the nostalgic gem starring Hanks, Liv Tyler, Charlize Theron, and Steve Zahn, a local Pennsylvania band scores a one-hit wonder in 1964 and rides the star-making machinery as long as they can, with lots of help from their manager.