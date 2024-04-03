Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor film & TV rights go to Stars Collective

Shawn M. Warner’s novel Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor (pick up a copy HERE) was published by Black Rose Writing back in November of 2022, and now Deadline reports that Stars Collective has secured the rights to explore film and TV adaptations of the story.

Deadline notes that Leigh Howard is described as “R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps meets Nancy Drew,” and tells the tale of a teenage girl who teams up with a ghost with multiple personalities to solve the mystery of her parents’ murder . Here’s more information: Leigh’s life has been ripped apart. Orphaned, she goes to live with incredibly wealthy relatives she never knew she had. Struggling to fit into her new world, she can’t let go of her grief. When the police tell her the investigation into her parents’ murder has hit a brick wall, she knows the only way she will ever know peace is to solve the mystery herself. With new family and friends, which includes a ghost with multiple personality issues, Leigh risks everything to find her answers. Join Leigh on her adventure through the brutal world of organized crime and betrayal.

The site also mentions that Warner was an Army paratrooper before he became an author and “was thrust into the spotlight last year when a single TikTok video, depicting him signing copies of the book outside a Fort Worth, Texas grocery store and explaining its premise, went viral, garnering over 25 million views plus over 3 million likes and sending sales skyrocketing. In July 2023, the novel was the #1 Bestseller on Amazon Books, and the story was being covered in the national media by the likes of The Today Show. Ironically, Warner didn’t even have a TikTok account when word began spreading about his book, so it was his daughter that broke the news to him.” I missed out on this viral sensation when it was happening… which is no surprise, because I never look at TikTok.

Warner is currently working on a Leigh Howard sequel, so this property has franchise potential for Stars Collective. His next book, set to be published later this year, is Homeland Insecurity, “about a group of teens getting caught in the crosshairs of an international terrorist.”

Stars Collective founder Peter Luo provided the following statement: “ Leigh Howard is a masterfully written and astutely crafted story that extends seamlessly into a four quadrant franchise for film and TV. Our intent is to tell epic stories on screen and help expand this universe alongside Shawn. “

Co-CEO Nancy Xu added: “ The phenomenon of this novel is real and there is palpable passion and affinity underpinning the virality. We’re attracted to strong IP that has universal appeal and Leigh Howard has proven that it resonates with audiences around the world who would love to see versions played out in a movie or TV series. “

And Warner said, “ We are excited to collaborate with Stars Collective to bring Leigh Howard into a media production where audiences can participate in the hijinks and sleuthing of Leigh as she partners with a ghost with multiple personalities to solve the mystery of her parents’ murder. “

