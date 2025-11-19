Letterboxd launching Video Store, its own curated film rental platform

Letterboxd has announced its latest feature, and it could be a game-changer. The social platform will unleash the Letterboxd Video Store in early December, a curated film rental platform.

Users will be able to rent movies without signing up for a subscription service or needing to get past a paywall. Letterboxd says each film will be chosen because members actually want to watch it, not just because it’s easy to license. In the announcement, Letterboxd states that these films could include festival standouts that haven’t yet been distributed, films that have been largely unavailable but are frequently watchlisted by users, recent restorations, and even limited-time drops of sneak peeks and unreleased gems.

“ We program these shelves using millions of watchlists, reviews and other secret sauce signals, ” reads the announcement. “ It’s like walking into your local video store and seeing the “employee picks” shelf—and those employees are countless Letterboxd members across the globe. “

You’ll be able to watch on the web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and AirPlay, with additional Smart TV apps in development.

As this will be a curated experience, some titles will only be available for a limited time; however, users will be informed of which ones they should watch first before they’re gone. Rental availability and cost will depend on your location, but Letterboxd is working to ensure that the films are accessible in as many countries as possible. Additionally, if you think a film should be added to the Letterboxd Video Store, create a list and tag it with #letterboxd-video-store so that it can be reviewed.

I would imagine many of us already have a Letterboxd account, so this could be a fun new feature. We’ve seen Letterboxd embraced by actors and directors over the years, with notable figures like Mike Flanagan and Francis Ford Coppola joining in. However, one person who isn’t on the service is Halloween director John Carpenter, who famously exclaimed, “ What the hell is a Letterboxd!?? ” after fans started asking him if he was posting reviews of his own movies on the service.

Are you interested in the Letterboxd Video Store?