Hold on to your coconuts as Disney releases a new poster for the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie

Disney continues to tease the live-action adventure of Lilo & Stitch with a new poster of the cute blue alien with his mouth full.

Disney has been teasing out the new Lilo & Stitch live-action adaptation with a first look of the furry blue creature, then a teaser trailer showcasing Stitch rampaging through a series of sandcastles, which includes a sandcastle made to look like the famous Disney castle. We’re given just a tiny bit more of the wild alien pet acting on instincts with his mouth munching on a coconut creature. The poster would sport a very cheeky tagline, “Hold on to your coconuts.” The new adaptation is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo in reimagining the mouse-eared studio’s 2002 animated classic. Other players include Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Courtney B. Vance, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch. The plot focuses on a young, parentless girl who adopts a “dog” from the local pound, utterly unaware that it’s supposedly a dangerous scientific experiment that’s taken refuge on Earth and is now hiding from its creator and those who see it as a menace. Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch will be in theaters during the same Memorial Day window as Tom Cruise’s latest stunt spectacular, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs Lilo & Stitch from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, based on a previous draft by Mike Van Wess. Disney announced the studio’s live-action Lilo & Stitch in February 2018, but footage of Stitch bursting through the film’s logo debuted at 2024’s D23 conference. Lilo & Stitch joins the studio’s long list of live-action remakes after adaptations like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, Dumbo, Mulan, and The Little Mermaid. Disney won’t stop there, of course. Live-action versions of Bambi, Peter Pan, and Moana are also in the works, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui for Moana.

Disney’s Snow White, starring Rachel Zigler as the studio’s first princess, arrives in theaters on March 21, 2025. Gal Gadot also stars as the Evil Queen, with Ansu Kabia as the Hunstman and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan. Reactions to the film’s first trailer have not been kind, with many repulsed by the look of the film’s lovable Dwarves.

