Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch teaser trailer finds the adorable alien stomping on sandcastles like Godzilla at the beach

A teaser trailer for Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch finds the furry blue menace laying waste to a sandcastle, Godzilla-style.

No sandcastle is safe from Stitch’s wrath in the teaser trailer for Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch movie. The adorable blue alien makes his live-action debut on May 23, 2025, but not before Disney dazzles fans of the 2002 animated classic with a look at Stitch causing havok. In the Lilo & Stitch teaser trailer, Stitch destroys a sandcastle shaped like Disney’s iconic Magic Kingdom. As he stomps through the sand like Godzilla, reducing parts of Tokyo to rubble, Stitch roars with glee, proud of his mess. It remains to be seen if the teaser is a part of the movie or simply a demonstration of Stitch’s live-action antics. Does it matter? It’s endearing either way.

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo in reimagining the mouse-eared studio’s 2002 animated classic. Other players include Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Courtney B. Vance, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch. The plot focuses on a young, parentless girl who adopts a “dog” from the local pound, utterly unaware that it’s supposedly a dangerous scientific experiment that’s taken refuge on Earth and is now hiding from its creator and those who see it as a menace. Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch will be in theaters during the same Memorial Day window as Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, a brave move indeed.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs Lilo & Stitch from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, based on a previous draft by Mike Van Wess. Disney announced the studio’s live-action Lilo & Stitch in February 2018, but footage of Stitch bursting through the film’s logo debuted at 2024’s D23 conference. Lilo & Stitch joins the studio’s long list of live-action remakes after adaptations like Beauty and the BeastThe Lion KingAladdinDumboMulan, and The Little Mermaid. Disney won’t stop there, of course. Live-action versions of BambiPeter Pan, and Moana are also in the works, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui for Moana.

What do you think of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch teaser trailer? What do you think about Stich’s look for the film? I’ve heard rumblings about some people comparing Stitch to Paramount’s “Ugly Sonic,” but I think that’s absurd. He looks great! Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Source: Disney
