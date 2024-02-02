Longlegs teaser trailer: Nicolas Cage, Maika Monroe horror film reaches theatres in July

Neon has previously released four quick and creepy teaser trailers for Longlegs , the latest horror project from The Blackcoat’s Daughter (a.k.a. February), I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel director Osgood Perkins. Today, a new teaser trailer has arrived online, and this shows a little more than we’ve seen previously, including multiple people committing acts of violence, scenes with Maika Monroe of It Follows and The Guest, and even glimpses of the character being played by Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario). You can check it out in the embed above. Longlegs is set to reach theatres on July 12th.

The cast of the film also includes Alicia Witt (Urban Legend) and Blair Underwood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D). The story Perkins crafted for the film is said to be “in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers.” Monroe takes on the role of FBI Agent Lee Harker, a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

Cage has said (while speaking to John Carpenter) the film is about “a character who’s hearing voices. It’s kind of like a possessed Geppetto, who’s making these dolls”. Production took place in Vancouver, Canada. Cage is producing Longlegs through his company Saturn Films, which recently had success with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig. Also producing are Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Dave Caplan, and Chris Ferguson. Jason Cloth and Fred Berger of Automatik serve as executive producers with John Friedberg of Black Bear International.

In addition to directing the films mentioned at the top of this article, Perkins directed an episode of the recent revival of The Twilight Zone. He has also worked on the screenplays for the thriller Removal, the crime thriller Cold Comes the Night, and the horror film The Girl in the Photographs.

What did you think of the latest teaser trailer for Longlegs? Will you be seeing this movie in July? Let us know by leaving a comment below.