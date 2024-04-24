Longlegs: Nicolas Cage, Maika Monroe horror film gets yet another teaser and poster

Distributor Neon must have the marketing department working overtime to promote the July 12th theatrical release date of Longlegs , the latest horror project from The Blackcoat’s Daughter (a.k.a. February), I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel director Osgood Perkins. There has been a ton of cryptic promotional material put together for this movie, and today we’ve gotten our hands on yet another Longlegs teaser, which can be seen in the embed above, and poster, which can be found at the bottom of this article. Along with these comes a poem: “Listen loud the serpents, See the darkness slithering, Tell me what good is that body, If not for hiding shiny red parts.”

Maika Monroe of It Follows and The Guest stars in the film alongside Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Alicia Witt (Urban Legend) and Blair Underwood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D). The story Perkins crafted for the film is said to be “in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers.” Monroe takes on the role of FBI Agent Lee Harker, a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

Cage has said (while speaking to John Carpenter) the film is about “a character who’s hearing voices. It’s kind of like a possessed Geppetto, who’s making these dolls”. Production took place in Vancouver, Canada. Cage is producing Longlegs through his company Saturn Films, which recently had success with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig. Also producing are Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Dave Caplan, and Chris Ferguson. Jason Cloth and Fred Berger of Automatik serve as executive producers with John Friedberg of Black Bear.

In addition to directing the films mentioned at the top of this article, Perkins directed an episode of the recent revival of The Twilight Zone. He has also worked on the screenplays for the thriller Removal, the crime thriller Cold Comes the Night, and the horror film The Girl in the Photographs.

Are you looking forward to Longlegs? What do you think of the promotional material we’ve seen, including the new teaser and poster? Let us know by leaving a comment below.