M*A*S*H icon Loretta Swit is dead at 87

Loretta Swit, the Emmy-winning actress best known for her iconic role as Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the long-running television series M*A*S*H, is dead. She was 87.

Born on November 4, 1937, in Passaic, New Jersey, Swit’s career spanned television, film, and the stage, but her portrayal of the fiercely independent and compassionate army nurse during the Korean War made her a household name. She was part of M*A*S*H since the first episode debuted in 1972 and remained a central figure throughout the show’s 11-season run, winning two Emmy Awards and millions of fans. Along with Alan Alda, Swit was the only original actor to appear in both the pilot episode and the finale. Sally Kellerman, the actress who played Houlihan in Robert Altman’s M*A*S*H movie, died in 2022.

“ [Houlihan] was [unique] at the time and in her time, which was the ’50s, when [the Korean War] was happening, ” Swit said in a 2004 interview. “ And she became even more unique, I think, because we allowed her to continue to grow — we watched her evolve. I don’t think that’s ever been done in quite that way. “

The emotionally charged finale of M*A*S*H was even more poignant behind the scenes. In a 2018 interview with THR, Swit reflected on the heartfelt moment her character said goodbye to Col. Sherman Potter (Harry Morgan). “ We could hardly rehearse, ” she said. “ I had to look at this man whom I adore and say, ‘You dear, sweet man, I’ll never forget you,’ without getting emotional — and I couldn’t. I can’t now even. [Morgan died in 2011.] It wasn’t words on a page. You knew what you were saying was truth. “

Towards the end of M*A*S*H, Swit starred alongside Tyne Daly in the movie pilot for Cagney & Lacey. However, when CBS picked up the series, she couldn’t continue the role due to her contractual obligations to M*A*S*H. Meg Foster took over the role of Christine Cagney for the series’ first season, but Sharon Gless replaced her for the remainder.

Swit also made appearances in TV shows such as Hawaii Five-O, Mission: Impossible, Mannix, Bonanza, The Love Boat, and Murder, She Wrote, as well as movies such as Freebie and the Bean, Race with the Devil, and S.O.B. Beyond her work on screen, Swit was a devoted animal rights activist, author, and philanthropist, dedicating much of her later life to advocacy and humanitarian causes.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Swit’s family and friends. She will be deeply missed, but I have no doubt that her work will continue to bring laughter to many for generations to come.