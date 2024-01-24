The Lost Boys: A New Musical gets a teaser trailer ahead of industry presentation

A teaser trailer has been released for The Lost Boys: A New Musical, a stage musical produced by Patrick Wilson

Last month, it was announced that Patrick Wilson, who has starred in the likes of three Conjuring movies and three Insidious movies (one of which he directed), is producing a stage musical adaptation of Joel Schumacher’s 1987 vampire classic The Lost Boys (watch it HERE). Now that project is taking a big step forward, as Deadline has learned that there’s going to be an industry presentation of the show next month, with Frozen‘s Caissie Levy, Dear Evan Hansen‘s Nathan Levy, and & Juliet‘s Lorna Courtney having been cast in major roles. This private presentation is scheduled to be held on February 23rd – and even though only industry insiders will get to watch it, that’s enough to inspire the people behind the show to release a teaser trailer for what they’re calling The Lost Boys: A New Musical. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

Wilson and fellow producers James Carpinello and Marcus Chait are teaming up with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer/executive producer David Hornsby, Parade director Michael Arden, and the pop rock band The Rescues to make this stage musical happen, through a special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Hornsby is writing the book with Broadway actor Chris Hoch, while The Rescues provide the music and Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as Music Supervisor. Mark Kaufman and Lauren Shuler Donner are on board as Creative Consultants.

Scripted by Janice Fischer, Jeffrey Boam, and James Jeremias, The Lost Boys has the following synopsis: Teenage brothers Michael and Sam move with their mother to a small town in northern California. While the younger Sam meets a pair of kindred spirits in geeky comic-book nerds Edward and Alan, the angst-ridden Michael soon falls for Star — who turns out to be in thrall to David, leader of a local gang of vampires. Sam and his new friends must save Michael and Star from the undead.

Deadline lets us know that “Caissie Levy will play Lucy Emerson, the recently divorced mom who unwittingly moves herself and two sons to a vampire-infested California beach town. The younger son is Sam, to be played by Nathan Levy. Lorna Courtney will portray Star, the beautiful girl who catches the eye of older son Micheal (no casting announced yet) and a maybe an undead boy or two. In the film, Lucy was played by Dianne Wiest, Sam by Corey Haim, and Star by Jami Gertz.

Are you interested in seeing how The Lost Boys: A New Musical is going to turn out? Take a look at the teaser trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

