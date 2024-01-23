The Lost Boys: David and Michael masks coming from Trick or Treat Studios

The mask and collectible makers at Trick or Treat Studios have given sneak previews of many of the new masks that will be part of their 2024 product line-up, including revivals of Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees masks from the ’80s and ’90s and masks of Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric’s characters David and Michael from Joel Schumacher’s 1987 vampire classic The Lost Boys (watch it HERE)! An image of these masks can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Scripted by Janice Fischer, Jeffrey Boam, and James Jeremias, The Lost Boys has the following synopsis: Teenage brothers Michael and Sam move with their mother to a small town in northern California. While the younger Sam meets a pair of kindred spirits in geeky comic-book nerds Edward and Alan, the angst-ridden Michael soon falls for Star — who turns out to be in thrall to David, leader of a local gang of vampires. Sam and his new friends must save Michael and Star from the undead.

In addition to Sutherland and Patric, the film stars Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Corey Feldman, Jamison Newlander, Jami Gertz, Edward Herrmann, Bernard Hughes, Brooke McCarter, Billy Wirth, Alex Winter, and Chance Michael Corbitt, with an unforgettable appearance by Tim Cappello.

Here’s how Trick or Treat Studios describes the David and Michael masks: “ Sleep all day. Party all night. Never grow old. Never die. It’s fun to be a vampire. These Deluxe Injection Masks are made of hard plastic and include hair and earring detail. ” Fans can sign up for email notifications on the Trick or Treat Studios website so they’ll be the first to know when these masks (and other Lost Boys products) are available for pre-order!

It was recently announced that Insidious star Patrick Wilson will be producing a stage musical based on The Lost Boys. A few years ago, we heard that Gerard “G Tom Mac” McMahon – the musician behind the song “Cry Little Sister” – was working on a stage musical version of the film as well, but apparently that project has nothing to do with the one Wilson and his collaborators are developing.

What do you think of the David and Michael The Lost Boys masks from Trick or Treat Studios? Let us know by leaving a comment below.