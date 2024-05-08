Louis Leterrier’s sci-fi horror 11817 casts Kingsley Ben-Adir & Greta Lee

Louis Leterrier may be gearing up for Fast 11, but he still has other projects ready to go. The key one right now is sci-fi horror flick 11817, which is expected to begin filming this summer. As such, we have received some casting news, with Kingsley Ben-Adir and Greta Lee lined up for unspecified roles.

No other cast has been announced at this time for 11817 but kicking it off with the likes of Kingsley Ben-Adir and Greta Lee does add some serious talent to the project. Ben-Adir has really made his mark over the past few years, playing Malcolm X and Bob Marley to much praise. Lee, meanwhile, co-led Best Picture nominee Past Lives (and probably deserved an Oscar nod herself) and has Tron: Ares set up.

Louis Leterrier will be quite busy this year, saying that once he finishes up this “little horror movie” in mid-September, he will be jumping right into Fast 11 the next day, which will ultimately lead to the 25-year franchise coming to an end. As for plot details, 11817 shows us what goes down when “inexplicable forces trap a family of four inside their house indefinitely. As both modern luxuries and life or death essentials begin to run out, the family must learn how to be resourceful to survive and outsmart who – or what – is keeping them trapped…” 11817 is written by Matthew Robinson (Love and Monsters).

As reported by Deadline, 11817 will be introduced at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which launches on May 14th and runs until the 25th. The movie is produced by Leterrier’s Carrousel Studios, along with Rocket Science, Chernin Entertainment, Thank You Studios, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

While Louis Leterrier is hardly known for exploring the world of sci-fi and horror, he does have some experience in genres like fantasy, having directed all 10 episodes of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Other directing credits include the first two Transporter movies and Clash of the Titans.

What do you think of Louis Leterrier’s upcoming movie 11817? Does he have potential to lead a strong genre movie such as this? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.