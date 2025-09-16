Sony releases details on a Luc Besson 9-film 4K Blu-ray collection

Blu-ray.com has just passed along Sony’s announcement for a new epic physical media collection. They will be releasing a special 9-film 4K Blu-ray set with the films of French director Luc Besson. The director’s set is due to hit retailers on November 11. Check out the details below!

The description reads,

“Travel into space, deep underwater, into battle, and beyond with unforgettably stylish and exhilarating film experiences from world-renowned director Luc Besson. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment proudly brings together nine of his films exclusively within the limited edition LUC BESSON 9-MOVIE COLLECTION (1983 – 2005). Each film is presented in high definition, with six films also presented in full 4K resolution!

The nine films in the LUC BESSON COLLECTION include LE DERNIER COMBAT, SUBWAY, THE BIG BLUE, LA FEMME NIKITA, ATLANTIS, LÉON: THE PROFESSIONAL, THE FIFTH ELEMENT, THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC and ANGEL-A—with many films making their long-awaited high-def disc debut in North America and including several new 4K restorations!

The discs are included within a coffee table-worthy, sleek outer box that opens to showcase the films inside. The set also includes hours of in-depth looks behind the scenes, new cast and crew interviews and more!”

THE LAST BATTLE A.K.A. LE DERNIER COMBAT (1983)

Synopsis: Experience Luc Besson’s dark vision of the future. LE DERNIER COMBAT (THE LAST BATTLE) – a cult classic exploration of post-apocalyptic survival. In a world populated with savages, living amongst the wreckage of a devastated civilization, one man wages war against brutality and isolation. Filmed in black and white, and almost entirely without dialogue, Besson’s first film presents in every detail a haunting premonition of a hostile tomorrow.

Presented in High Definition on Blu-ray Disc; French 5.0 DTS-HD MA + French 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD MA

LE DERNIER COMBAT has a run time of approximately 92 minutes and is rated R.

SUBWAY (1985)

Synopsis: SUBWAY is Luc Besson’s ultra cool and stylized romantic caper starring Christopher Lambert and Isabelle Adjani. Lambert plays a hipster thief who falls in love with the bored and beautiful wife of the millionaire he just robbed. She wants her stolen papers back and he wants her heart. With gangsters and Metro police on their tail, the two seek refuge in the wild labyrinth beneath the subway.

Presented in 4K with Dolby Vision on 4K Ultra HD disc and in High Definition on Blu-ray Disc; French and English 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD MA

Special Features Include:

“The Making of Subway” Documentary, Directed by Jean-Hugues Anglade (80 minutes)

Over 100 Minutes of Interviews: Actor Jean-Hugues Anglade Assistant Director Didier Grousset Editor and Co-Writer Sophie Schmit Production Assistant Didier Naert Michel Jonasz on Arthur Simms, Singer of “It’s Only Mystery”

Theatrical Trailer

SUBWAY has a run time of approximately 102 minutes and is rated R.

THE BIG BLUE (1988)

Synopsis: A compelling adventure and romance, shot in New York, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. A young couple embark on a passionate romance complicated by an all-consuming love of diving and the siren call of the sea.

Both 132-minute and 168-minute versions presented in 4K with Dolby Vision on 4K Ultra HD discs and in High Definition on Blu-ray Discs; English 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD MA

Special Features Include:

“The Adventure of The Big Blue” Documentary (95 minutes)

Over 140 Minutes of Interviews: Composer Eric Serra Actor Jean-Marc Barr Actor Marc Duret Underwater Camera Operator Christian Pétron Gaumont Technical Director André Labbouz

Theatrical Trailer

THE BIG BLUE has a run time of approximately 132 minutes and is Unrated. THE BIG BLUE: DIRECTOR’S CUT has a run time of approximately 168 minutes and is rated R for sexuality and language.

LA FEMME NIKITA (1990)

Synopsis: From director Luc Besson comes a thriller about a vicious street punk turned sexy, sophisticated and lethally dangerous assassin, starring Anne Parillaud, Jeanne Moreau and Jean Reno. Rescued from death row by a top-secret agency, Nikita (Anne Parillaud) is slowly transformed from a cop-killing junkie into a cold-blooded bombshell with a license to kill. But when she begins the deadliest mission of her career only to fall for a man who knows nothing of her true identity, Nikita discovers that in the dark and ruthless world of espionage, the greatest casualty of all…is true love.

Presented in 4K with Dolby Vision on 4K Ultra HD disc and in High Definition on Blu-ray Disc; French and English 5.1 DTS-HD MA + French 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD MA

Special Features Include:

Making-Of Featurette (24 minutes)

Nikita Tour (13 minutes)

Over 110 Minutes of Interviews: Actor Anne Parillaud Actor Tchéky Karyo Jean-Hugues Anglade First Assistant Director Christophe Vassort Gaumont Technical Director André Labbouz

Theatrical Trailer

LA FEMME NIKITA has a run time of approximately 115 minutes and is rated R.

ATLANTIS (1991)

Synopsis: ATLANTIS is acclaimed filmmaker Luc Besson’s awe-inspiring celebration of the beauty and wonder of the world beneath the sea. Combining stunning underwater cinematography and a hypnotic score by Eric Serra, Besson’s singular vision defies dialogue or narrative structure to explore ocean life as you’ve never seen it before. At once thrilling, lyrical, and mysterious, ATLANTIS’ spell-binding images – with its graceful visuals of manta rays, whales, dolphins, sea snakes, and even ferocious sharks at play – will haunt your memory long after the film ends.

Presented in High Definition on Blu-ray Disc; French 5.1 DTS-HD MA + French 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD MA

ATLANTIS has a run time of approximately 79 minutes and is not rated.

LÉON: THE PROFESSIONAL (1994)

Synopsis: The mysterious Léon (Jean Reno) is New York’s top hitman. When his next-door neighbors are murdered, Léon becomes the unwilling guardian of the family’s sole survivor – 12-year-old Mathilda (Natalie Portman). But Mathilda doesn’t just want protection; she wants revenge. From the electrifying opening to the fatal finale, LÉON: THE PROFESSIONAL is a nonstop crescendo of action and suspense.

Both 109-minute and 133-minute versions presented in 4K with Dolby Vision on 4K Ultra HD disc and in High Definition on Blu-ray Disc; English Dolby Atmos (on 4K UHD disc only) + English 5.1 DTS-HD MA

Special Features Include:

Over 80 Minutes of Interviews: Director of Photography Thierry Arbogast Editor Sylvie Landra Journalist Alain Kruger Gaumont Technical Director André Labbouz

10 Year Retrospective: Cast and Crew Look Back

Jean Reno: The Road to Léon Featurette

Natalie Portman: Starting Young Featurette

Fact Track (Extended Version Only)

Theatrical Trailer

THE PROFESSIONAL has a run time of approximately 109 minutes and is rated R for scenes of strong graphic violence, and for language. LÉON has a run time of approximately 133 minutes and is Unrated.

THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997)

Synopsis: New York cab driver Korben Dallas didn’t mean to be a hero, but he just picked up the kind of fare that only comes along every five thousand years: A perfect beauty, a perfect being, a perfect weapon. Together, they must save the world. Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, Ian Holm, Chris Tucker and Milla Jovovich star in acclaimed director Luc Besson’s outrageous sci-fi adventure, an extravagantly styled tale of good against evil set in an unbelievable twenty-third century world.

Presented in 4K with Dolby Vision on 4K Ultra HD disc and in High Definition on Blu-ray Disc; English Dolby Atmos (on 4K UHD disc only) + English 5.1 DTS-HD MA

Special Features Include:

“The Making of The Fifth Element” Featurette (24 minutes)

Blooper Reel (6 minutes)

The Director’s Notes: Luc Besson Looks Back Featurette

The Visual Element Featurettes and Tests

The Star Element Featurettes and Screen Tests

The Alien Element Featurettes, Tests and Outtakes

The Fashion Element Featurette and Tests

The Diva Featurettes, Tests and Outtakes

The Digital Element Featurette

Imagining The Fifth Element Featurette

Fact Track

THE FIFTH ELEMENT has a run time of approximately 126 minutes and is rated PG-13 for intense sci-fi violence, some sexuality and brief nudity.

THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC (1999)

Synopsis: The year is 1429. France is in political and religious turmoil as members of the royal family battle for the crown. But one peasant girl emerges bearing a message that wins the hearts of her countrymen and the throne for her king.

Both 148-minute and 158-minute versions presented in 4K with Dolby Vision on 4K Ultra HD disc and in High Definition on Blu-ray Disc; English Dolby Atmos (on 4K UHD disc only) + English 5.1 DTS-HD MA

Special Features Include:

“In The Footsteps of Joan” Making-Of Documentary (88 minutes)

Over 30 Minutes of Interviews: Director of Photography Thierry Arbogast Editor Sylvie Landra

The Search for the Real Joan of Arc Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC has a run time of approximately 148 minutes and is rated R for strong graphic battles, a rape and some language; the Unrated version has a runtime of approximately 158 minutes.

ANGEL-A (2005)

Synopsis: When André, a down-on-his-luck gambler, dives into the icy Seine to end it all, he winds up instead rescuing Angela, a gorgeous, mysterious blonde. Filled with renewed passion for life, they set out to settle André’s scores as they wander the City of Lights. Along the way, André finds himself, but he still has some questions about his leggy, lovely companion -can she really be as heavenly as she seems? Filled with wit, warmth and eye-popping visuals, ANGEL-A shows just how high you can soar when passion takes flight.

Presented in High Definition on Blu-ray Disc; French 5.1 DTS-HD MA

Special Features Include:

“The Making of Angel-A” Featurette (26 minutes)

Theatrical Trailer

ANGEL-A has a run time of approximately 91 minutes and is rated R for language and some sexual content.

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265, MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles

The Last Battle

English

Subway 4K

English

The Big Blue 4K

English

La Femme Nikita 4K

English

Atlantis

English

Léon: The Professional 4K

English, English SDH

The Fifth Element 4K

English, English SDH

The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc 4K

English SDH

Angel-A

English



Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Seventeen-disc set (7 BD-100, 10 BD-50)

Packaging

Slipbox

Slipcover in original pressing

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)