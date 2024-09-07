Macaulay Culkin hitting the road for Home Alone celebration tour

I’m gonna give you to the count of ten to get your ugly, yella, no-good keister into a theater with Macaulay Culkin. Sure, it’s barely after Labor Day but that means it’s basically Halloween. And if Halloween is around the corner then it’s only a matter of time before Christmas decorations are on shelves. With that, it’s fair game to start thinking about our favorite holiday movies. (Look, I don’t make the rules here – I’m barely finished putting up my Killer Klowns animatronics.) And so, this holiday season, Culkin is headed to the road with his most famous movie, Home Alone, sitting in for a special screening and audience Q&A.

The event – hosted by Standing Ovations Live – is titled “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin”, with the Home Alone star sitting down to give fans insight into his on-set experiences and share some of his favorite behind-the-scenes stories. Those who pay a premium price – which could run you around $250 per ticket – will be treated to a post-screening photo op with Culkin. Something tells us you can get him to do that face…

The tour will find Macaulay Culkin sitting in for the Home Alone screening 14 times, which is about the average that most people should be watching it every year. The tour kicks off in Buffalo on November 30th and concludes on December 15th in Medford, Massachusetts, with other stops including Indianapolis, Detroit, Newark, and more. Presale for tickets is Monday, September 9th, with general sale happening on September 13th.



While this does sound like a fun night, it would have been even cooler to have more of the Home Alone cast than just Macaulay Culkin. How great would it be to also have Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern pop in, maybe even have Harry bite off those fingers like he promised? It would bring an even more heartwarming touch if Catherine O’Hara – who Culkin still keeps in touch with – turned up for an appearance. With such a good reception from part of the Christmas Vacation cast reuniting, at least one other cast member taking the stage would be more than welcome.

Where does Home Alone rank in your favorite holiday movies? Keep the change and let us know below!

