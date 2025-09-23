Macho: Kenan Thompson to get in the ring for a “Macho Man” Randy Savage biopic

Ohhhhhhhh, yeah! Need a little excitement? Snap into this exciting news! Kenan Thompson’s Artists for Artists production company and Johnny Ryan Jr. are developing a biopic based on the unforgettable and energetic pro wrestling sensation “Macho Man” Randy Savage!

According to Deadline, Thompson and Ryan Jr. are lifelong fans of Savage. Thompson worked alongside the Slim Jim spokesman during his early Nickelodeon days, circa 1999, giving the project a personal connection for the Saturday Night Live alum. Savage’s own brother, Lanny Poffo, who died in February 2023, co-wrote the script with Eric Shapiro.

Born Randy Mario Poffo, “Macho Man” Randy Savage is as iconic as they come concerning wrestling sensations from the ’70s through the early 2000s. He flexes proudly alongside other wrestling legends like Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, Andre the Giant, Big Boss Man, The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, and more.

Initially, Poffo wanted to become a baseball player, but a shoulder injury derailed his plans for the field, so he pivoted to wrestling. Beginning with regional promotions, “Macho Man” Randy Savage wrestled his way to the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) in the mid-’80s. Excitable, unstopable, and hilarious, Randy became a household name, an action figure, a Wrestling Buddy, and so much more.

Sadly, Poffo died from a sudden heart attack while driving in Florida, at just 58 years old, in May 2011. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, and his life has been well-documented for the sake of keeping his legacy alive and well.

“Macho man Randy Savage was the greatest showman of all time and the OG bad boy of entertainment,” said Ryan Jr. “His outfits were as electric as his personality and he’s so much more than an artist, he’s an icon. Lanny and Eric did a great job capturing this story and the crazy 80s wrestling era that turnt wrestling figures into life long pop culture icons.”

“Beyond excited for this one,” Thompson told Deadline. “Macho Man is hands down one of the greatest of all time and can’t wait to bring his story to the screen!!!”

Midas Entertainment Group’s Allen said, “Some stories come once in a lifetime, not just to be told, but to ignite. MACHO is one of those rare stories that electrifies across generations. We are honored to partner up with AFA and Range Media to share Randy’s story with the world.”

Who would you cast in Macho? Who has the right energy to play such an unforgiving wrestling presence? Let’s see your suggestions in the comments section below.