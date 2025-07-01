TV News

Mackenzie Davis is set to join Josh Hartnett in the untitled Newfoundland limited series for Netflix

By
Posted 6 hours ago
mackenzie davismackenzie davis

It was recently reported that Josh Hartnett would be starring in a Newfoundland show that is currently untitled for Netflix. The Trap star will also be executive producing the six-episode series, which takes place and will film in Newfoundland, Canada. Black Mirror‘s Jessica Rhoades is also announced to be joining the project as an executive producer. Deadline is now reporting that Mackenzie Davis, who was recently seen in Speak No Evil and Swimming Home, is now attached to star opposite Hartnett on the Netflix show.

Per Deadline, “The 6-episode project follows a hard-bitten fisherman (Hartnett), who must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life when a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote Newfoundland town.”

Jesse McKeown is the creator of the series and will also be showrunning. He also executive produces along with Rhoades through her company — Pacesetter UK. Chris Hatcher, Jamie Childs, Louise Sutton, and Sharon Hall also join Hartnett, McKeown and Rhoades as EPs. The show’s writing staff will include Karen Walton, Perry Chafe and Natty Zavitz; Jamie Childs, Helen Shaver and Stephen Dunn will direct.

Meanwhile, Davis was on a shortlist of names that were once being considered for the new Tomb Raider series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Davis showed her action prowess when she starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate. Davis and Deadpool & Wolverine star Emma Corrin were among those who were in contention for the new Lara Croft, but Game of ThronesSophie Turner looks to be the frontrunner now.

Speaking about the series, Amazon MGM Studios Head Jennifer Salke said Waller-Bridge’s adaptation is an “epic” and “globe-trotting” passion project that the studio is eager to tackle. Echoing Salke’s excitement, Waller-Bridge said, “If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats’ n all.”

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,661 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Mackenzie Davis News

See More

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Superman
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News