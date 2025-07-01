Mackenzie Davis is set to join Josh Hartnett in the untitled Newfoundland limited series for Netflix

It was recently reported that Josh Hartnett would be starring in a Newfoundland show that is currently untitled for Netflix. The Trap star will also be executive producing the six-episode series, which takes place and will film in Newfoundland, Canada. Black Mirror‘s Jessica Rhoades is also announced to be joining the project as an executive producer. Deadline is now reporting that Mackenzie Davis, who was recently seen in Speak No Evil and Swimming Home, is now attached to star opposite Hartnett on the Netflix show.

Per Deadline, “The 6-episode project follows a hard-bitten fisherman (Hartnett), who must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life when a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote Newfoundland town.”

Jesse McKeown is the creator of the series and will also be showrunning. He also executive produces along with Rhoades through her company — Pacesetter UK. Chris Hatcher, Jamie Childs, Louise Sutton, and Sharon Hall also join Hartnett, McKeown and Rhoades as EPs. The show’s writing staff will include Karen Walton, Perry Chafe and Natty Zavitz; Jamie Childs, Helen Shaver and Stephen Dunn will direct.

Meanwhile, Davis was on a shortlist of names that were once being considered for the new Tomb Raider series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Davis showed her action prowess when she starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate. Davis and Deadpool & Wolverine star Emma Corrin were among those who were in contention for the new Lara Croft, but Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner looks to be the frontrunner now.