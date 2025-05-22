Josh Hartnett is set to star in an untitled Newfoundland limited series for Netflix

While to many it seems like Josh Hartnett is having a renaissance after his appearance in Oppenheimer, the actor states that he’s never truly taken a break, but his films were just not marquee titles. He explained, “I don’t know, it’s a narrative. We live in a world of narratives. I do it for a living. But I was making movies. Worthy films like Inherit The Viper and Oh Lucy! And a lot of really small, cool films…I would like the narrative to be more straight-up—that I was doing interesting movies, and then maybe that would draw some attention to those movies—but it doesn’t bother me. It’s nice that people have an interest and that helps me get work. But I really don’t think about it that much, honestly.”

However, since Oppenheimer, his projects have been more and more in the spotlight and he’s now been announced to be starring in a new limited series at Netflix. Deadline reports that he is set to appear in a Newfoundland show that is currently untitled. The Trap star will also be executive producing the six-episode series, which takes place and will film in Newfoundland, Canada. Black Mirror‘s Jessica Rhoades is also announced to be joining the project as an executive producer.

Per Deadline, “In the series, when a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote Newfoundland town, a hard-bitten fisherman (Hartnett) must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life.”

Jesse McKeown is the creator of the series and will also be showrunning. He also executive produces along with Rhoades through her company — Pacesetter UK. Chris Hatcher, Jamie Childs, Louise Sutton, and Sharon Hall also join Hartnett, McKeown and Rhoades as EPs. The show’s writing staff will include Karen Walton, Perry Chafe and Natty Zavitz; Jamie Childs, Helen Shaver and Stephen Dunn will direct.

Hartnett also worked with Rhoades in the Black Mirror episode “Beyond the Sea.” He won a SAG Award for his part in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, following that up by leading M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, not to mention a small one-off on The Bear. He can now be seen in Fight or Flight, where he gives one of the most enjoyable performances of his career. (You can read our 8/10 review here.) Following those, Josh Hartnett has Verity for director Michael Showalter lined up.