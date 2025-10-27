Movie News

All Day & All Night: Josh Harnett to star in action thriller from Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola

Posted 57 minutes ago
Josh Hartnett is set to star in All Day & All Night, an action thriller from Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola, which will kick off production in 2026. In addition to directing the project, Wirkola also co-wrote the script with John Niven. Harnett and Wirkola will produce alongside XYZ Films.

The logline reads: “When his daughter gets into Harvard, reformed bank robber Billy Davies (Hartnett) returns to a life of crime to come up with the tuition money. But when the bank heist goes horribly wrong, he and his crew accidentally stumble onto the set of a failing reality TV show. Now Billy must stay on air long enough to figure out an escape plan from the cops trying to arrest him and the mob trying to kill him, while the producers must keep the show on air long enough to boost their ratings and evade cancellation.

I’ve been a fan of Josh Hartnett’s work for as long as I can remember and I can’t wait to go make ‘All Day & All Night” with him, along with my friends at XYZ,” said Tommy Wirkola in a statement.

XYZ’s Guy Danella added, “Tommy brings a singular vision to everything he creates, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with him once again to turn another genre construct on its head. Josh is an icon and was the first actor Tommy and XYZ approached with the project. Together, we’ve assembled the dream team to bring this film to life.

Wirkola recently wrapped production on Violent Night 2. David Harbour returns as the ass-kicking Santa Claus, and the rest of the cast includes Joe Pantoliano (Bad Boys for Life), Jared Harris (House of Dynamite), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars), AEW wrestling superstar Maxwell Friedman, aka MJF, and influencer Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor. Wirkola directed the sequel from a screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

In true sequel fashion, Casey and Miller teased late last year that the next installment would be bigger than the first. “The Violent Night movies are not as big budget as the Sonic movies, but we still want this one to feel bigger than the first one,” Miller said. “And you don’t want Santa just trapped in a mansion again.” Miller also teased that while the first one “lived in a Die Hard space,” the sequel will try to bring in “a little Western influence.

Violent Night 2 will hit theaters on December 4, 2026.

