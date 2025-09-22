RUMOR: Could George Miller’s Mad Max: The Wasteland now become a TV series?

Immediately after the release of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, director George Miller announced that he had already written a screenplay and a novella of further stories… and Max himself would return in a film called Mad Max: The Wasteland. Nine years passed and the only spin-off story that he had been able to make was last year’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The Wasteland was reportedly supposed to be a prequel set in a year in Max Rockatansky’s life, which led up to the events of Fury Road. You may recall a 2015 video game of Mad Max that had the players become Max for a time period. This game is actually built from Miller’s original Wasteland ideas.

According to the Mad Max Bible YouTube channel, they had reached out to undisclosed inside sources who revealed that the project may still have life, except as a limited TV series instead of a movie. The Mad Max video game from 2015, that had been released by WB Games, was said to be taken from an unreleased game that Miller wanted to make around five years prior, which basically was the story of The Wasteland. WB Games took the general plot of his game and adapted it into their own, but they changed a lot of the elements, which made Miller unhappy and he requested to have his name taken off the project.

Miller originally planned to have the 2015 game be canon in his film world, but after the changes to his story, he now doesn’t consider it to tie in at all. However, the story to his original game from 2010-ish is said to be what he adapted into the novella, which, in turn, was to be adapted into The Wasteland film. But that film, with all its problems, is now rumored to be turned into a series.