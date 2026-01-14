Paul McCartney gets a new lease on his love of music in a trailer for Morgan Neville’s Man on the Run documentary

What happens when you’re one of the most recognizable musicians in the world and your band breaks up? Some return to old, nasty habits while others endure. In the case of Paul McCartney, after The Beatles disbanded, he needed a miracle to reclaim his place among rock and roll royalty after the most celebrated band ever was no more. Thankfully, it didn’t take long for inspiration to strike, as McCartney discovered that his chemistry with his wife, Linda, extended beyond their relationship and family values. Together, the creative partners established the foundation of Wings, the duo’s inspired British rock band. Today, we’re getting another look at Morgan Neville’s Man on the Run documentary, which includes new footage of Paul and Linda’s journey toward becoming a memorable rock outfit.

What makes Man on the Run special?

Man on the Run utilizes rarely seen archival footage to tell the story of how McCartney reinvented himself after the Beatles’ controversial breakup. McCartney’s creative rebirth is intimately captured by documentarian Neville, with the film charting the founding of McCartney’s beloved band Wings alongside his wife and creative partner, Linda.

McCartney’s so-called “lost decade” of the 1970s, which led to the global rise of Wings, is an emotionally resonant story of personal reinvention as an artist unafraid of critics, one that also balances being a husband, father, and international icon. Neville chronicles McCartney’s solo career as the iconic musician faces emotional, artistic, and personal challenges – all while defining a new decade of music.

“We talk about how Paul himself has been coming to terms with what this music means over time, because at the time, a lot of this stuff was very painful for him,” Neville told IndieWire last year. “Paul takes a lot of licks in the film. There’s a lot of stuff happening where it’s not working for him. I think Paul now is still processing and still figuring out how he feels about all this, trying to separate what was often painful at the time from how this music has endured. Having just spent years doing a deep dive through this catalog, it’s amazing the amount of incredible work he did through this decade.”

Man on the Run comes to Prime Video on February 27, 2026.

