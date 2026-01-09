Mare of Easttown season 2: Kate Winslet teases “strong possibility” the crime drama will return

Could Mare of Easttown season 2 finally be happening? It appears so as series star Kate Winslet has teased that there’s “ a strong possibility ” the new season will film next year.

What Kate Winslet Said About Mare of Easttown Season 2

Mare of Easttown was initially released as a mini-series in 2021, but fans wanted more. There has been talk of a second season over the years, but it now appears to be gaining momentum. Winslet told TVLine: “ There were proper conversations around a timeframe when it could be possible. And so I think we probably will do it, and that’s the first time I’ve felt that. “

Winslet cautioned that the second season is unlikely to start shooting until sometime in 2027, so there’s still a way to go before this becomes official.

Mare of Easttown stars Winslet as a small-town Pennsylvania police detective who is investigating the death of a teenage mother, all while trying to keep her professional and personal lives separate. The series earned rave reviews upon its release. It also earned 16 Emmy Award nominations and won four, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Winslet. The finale was the most-watched episode on HBO Max at the time.

Kate Winslet and Creator Brad Ingelsby Have Said that They Would Return

After the series wrapped up, Winslet said she would “ absolutely love to play Mare again. I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her. “

Series creator Brad Ingelsby also didn’t rule out another season, provided he had a good idea. “ It was always conceived as one season. If I had a great idea, I guess, I would consider it. If I was convinced I could do justice to the characters and the world and also the fans who have embraced the show, ” he said. “ So, it’s never say never. I don’t have that idea right now. But if I had an idea that I was convinced could be great and would allow us to spend time with these people, and also be a great mystery and thriller, then I would definitely consider it. I don’t have that idea at the moment, but I would definitely consider it because I love Mare and I love Helen, and the idea that they get to spend time in my living room again would be hilarious to me. “