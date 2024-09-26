Margaret Qualley says her husband lied to Adam Sandler to get her into Happy Gilmore 2

The production of Happy Gilmore 2 is underway and while fans of the first may wait in anxious anticipation, Sandler himself expressed an excitement about being back on the greens. “The idea that me and my buddy Tim Herlihy had and the more we talked about it and scene to scene worked on it, it built, and we feel very strong about the movie itself,” Sandler said. “We’re happy where it’s at and this is an exciting time for us. I don’t know how all of a sudden our brains said, ‘Let’s do that.’ It just kind of happened.”

One fan who is ecstatic about being involved with the project is Margaret Qualley. The actress who can be seen in Kinds of Kindness and The Substance proclaimed that she “can die happy now” after landing a part in the film. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, in order to secure the role for her, Qualley’s husband, Jack Antonoff, lied to Adam Sandler about her golfing skills. While on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Qualley admitted that the original film was her “favorite movie” and its star was her “first crush.” She explained, “I saw that there was gonna be a Happy Gilmore 2 and I emailed my agents right away and I said, ‘Anything it takes — no part is too small. Please. I gotta be a part of this, I’m begging you. Please. Whatever it takes.’”

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon then revealed a text message exchange between Sandler and Antonoff as Sandler asked, “Does your wife golf at all?” Then, Antonoff would convey, “Yeah she’s actually good.” Qualley came clean, “What a good husband. And I can’t golf. He lied for the sake of the family.… I never golfed a day in my life. I’m terrible, actually.” She noted that she “took some lessons, but mostly, I’m still bad.” The actress would emphasize that being in the sequel was “the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” even though it’s a “tiny part.” She continued, “I’m essentially deep background, but I can die happy now.”

Qualley can now be seen in The Substance with Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid, which was one of our favorite movies coming out of TIFF. Are you looking forward to seeing her in Happy Gilmore 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.