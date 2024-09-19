Adam Sandler looks quite snug in his robe and shades while golfing on the set of Happy Gilmore 2

It’s all in the hips! The time has finally come for Adam Sandler to return to the links for Happy Gilmore 2! With the highly-anticipated sequel in production, the Sandman’s swing looks crisp while traversing sand traps and several crew members to reprise his iconic role as the hockey goon turned golf pro. In a gallery of behind-the-scenes images on Facebook, Sandler takes a “comfort first” approach to shooting by dressing in a snug hoodie and striped bathrobe. While the hoodie resembles Sandler’s everyday attire, the robe serves a dual purpose by protecting his character’s iconic Boston Bruins jersey.

Kyle Newacheck (Murder Mystery, Ghosted, Workaholics) directs Happy Gilmore 2 from a script by Sandler and his trusty collaborator Tim Herlihy (The Wedding Singer, Pixels, Hubie Halloween). In addition to Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald returning as Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin, respectively, Julie Bowen reprises her role as Virginia Venit. NFL star (and Taylor Swift’s arm candy) Travis Kelce and Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer, Uncut Gems, The Curse) appear in the comedic sequel, with Nick Swarsdon (Grandma’s Boy, Jack and Jill, The Benchwarmers) playing a caddy.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in August, Sandler expressed his excitement for Happy Gilmore 2, saying, “The idea that me and my buddy Tim Herlihy had and the more we talked about it and scene to scene worked on it, it built, and we feel very strong about the movie itself,” Sandler said. “We’re happy where it’s at and this is an exciting time for us. I don’t know how all of a sudden our brains said, ‘Let’s do that.’ It just kind of happened.”

Happy Gilmore focuses on Happy, a hockey player with anger management issues who, with the help of golf legend Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers), joins the PGA Tour to earn enough money to save his grandmother’s house. Happy isn’t precisely a conventional golfer, and his aggressive, slapshot style of play clashes with PGA favorite Shooter McGavin, a self-important asshat in desperate need of a kick in the golf balls. As Happy and Shooter prepare to face one another for the top prize, Shooter uses every dirty trick in the book to keep his title and sabotage Happy’s possible victory.

Plot details for Happy Gilmore 2 remain a mystery, though with Shooter Gavin returning to the course, we could be in for a spot of revenge on the green.

Are you excited about Happy Gilmore 2? Let us know in the comments section below!