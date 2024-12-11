Happy Gilmore 2: Adam Sandler says sequel has wrapped, plus teases Eminem cameo and possible release date

It’s been nearly thirty years since the release of Happy Gilmore, but Adam Sandler is back on the links for the sequel. Sandler recently called into the Dan Patrick Show and revealed that Happy Gilmore 2 has wrapped. Not only that, but the actor teased a cameo from Eminem and a possible release in July.

“ I don’t know 100 percent [when Happy Gilmore 2 will be released], but I think around July, ” Sandler said. “ Not July 4th, but we’re trying to get it done in time for July. You never know what’s going to happen. We’re just finishing today — it’s the last day. “

As for Eminem, Sandler said, “ Eminem was cool. He came by, and he was great. I know Eminem for a long time, and he’s a great guy. He came in and was funny as hell. I think we just hung out a day with Eminem, and he just shot and shot, and it was insane. Said a million things we can use and a million things that we’re glad we have him on tape. ” Sandler also teased that golfing legend Jack Nicklaus showed up for a scene. “ He was amazing, and his wife was awesome, ” Sandler said. “ In the scene, I sit next to Jack, so I got to talk to him, and he was so nice to me, man. “

The original Happy Gilmore is much beloved among fans, and Sandler is definitely feeling the pressure for the sequel to live up to the first movie. “ It’s on your mind, ” Sandler said. “ We’ve got a lot of good stuff, and we just want to make sure that it all comes together and keeps it going from start to finish, and that’s the goal. We’ll see. We’re definitely nervous, but we feel some sort of confidence. “