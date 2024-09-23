Happy Gilmore tees up in a new 4K transfer from Kino Lorber

As Adam Sandler gets set to return to the greens for Happy Gilmore 2, the Kino Lorber label brings home a new crisp UHD Blu-ray of the first film.

As Adam Sandler breaks out the clubs to return to the gentleman’s game of golf for the upcoming sequel Happy Gilmore 2, the Blu-ray label Kino Lorber will be bringing the original film to you in glorious 4K imagery. Blu-ray.com has announced the news of the 1996 film’s remastering. Happy Gilmore stars Sandler along with Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, and the late, great Carl Weathers. There has not been a firm release date announced. However, the 4K release is expected to hit retailers sometime early next year. It will likely coincide with the release of Netflix’s sequel.

The description reads,

“All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he may actually have a talent for playing an entirely different sport: golf. When his grandmother (Frances Bay) learns she is about to lose her home, Happy joins a golf tournament to try and win enough money to buy it for her. With his powerful driving skills and foulmouthed attitude, Happy becomes an unlikely golf hero — much to the chagrin of the well-mannered golf professionals.”

No special features have been announced, but the specs are as follows,

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio

TBA

Subtitles

English SDH

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler has been seen donning the Boston Bruins shirt in the on-set photos taken during the production of Happy Gilmore 2. Kyle Newacheck (Murder Mystery, Ghosted, Workaholics) directs Happy Gilmore 2 from a script by Sandler and his trusty collaborator Tim Herlihy (The Wedding Singer, Pixels, Hubie Halloween). In addition to Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald returning as Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin, respectively, Julie Bowen reprises her role as Virginia Venit. NFL star (and Taylor Swift’s arm candy) Travis Kelce and Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer, Uncut Gems, The Curse) appear in the comedic sequel, with Nick Swarsdon (Grandma’s Boy, Jack and Jill, The Benchwarmers) playing a caddy.