Happy Gilmore 2 is the “most excited” Adam Sandler has been in years

As Adam Sandler takes to the tee for Happy Gilmore 2, he said the sequel is one of his most anticipated projects in years.

Last Updated on August 23, 2024

The price was most definitely right but you get the impression from Adam Sandler that Happy Gilmore 2 is about far more than the paycheck (or Subway endorsement). With the sequel officially teed up at Netflix, Sandler is showing excitement in a way he hasn’t in a long time.

Speaking with People, Sandler said that Happy Gilmore 2 comes from a place that’s geared directly towards fans of the 1996 original. “We worked hard trying to write something that we thought people would have a good time with, and I’m more than excited, probably the most excited I’ve been in many years to shoot something.” For someone that constantly works with his friends or doubles the productions as vacations, that’s saying something.

Outside of the Grown Ups and Hotel Transylvania movies, the Sandman really hasn’t done many sequels. But if there’s one that we can see working – especially with his level of excitement even before cameras roll – it would be Happy Gilmore 2. After all, who wants to see Billy Madison try to get his doctorate? Even though it made just $38.6 million (still a success), Happy Gilmore was the first movie in his post-Saturday Night Live boom that showed he had the potential to lead some of the top-grossing movies of the year, as he soon would with The Waterboy and Big Daddy. Thirty years on, the guy is still one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

We don’t know anything about the plot of Happy Gilmore 2 at this point but it almost doesn’t matter. People are going to line up – by their couches, as it’s a Netflix production – regardless. While we’ll have to wait a bit before we do learn what will be driving Happy this time around, fans should at least expect some tributes. While Travis Kelce has been announced for a cameo and a number of professional golfers are also set to appear, the lack of Frances Bay, arch nemesis Bob Barker and especially Carl Weathers will be felt. Weathers recently had a golf tournament named in his honor but how fitting would it be for the movie to feature a Chubbs Peterson Invitational?

Are you excited for Happy Gilmore 2? Is the original a good pick for Adam Sandler to do a sequel to?