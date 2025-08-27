TV News

Gen V season 2 sets up the final season of The Boys; Will Marie be the one to take down Homelander?

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Homelander, Marie, Gen V season 2, The Boys final seasonHomelander, Marie, Gen V season 2, The Boys final season

The fifth and final season of The Boys is expected to debut sometime next year, but the world of Supes will return in just a few weeks with Gen V season 2. Although the show will be telling its own story, The Boys creator Eric Kripke told Entertainment Weekly that the second season will “carry the torch” between the events of the penultimate and final seasons of the main series. “There’s a lot in Gen V that really helps set up the climax of this final confrontation in The Boys,” Kripke said. In fact, one popular fan theory, which has even been hinted at in the trailers, is that Marie (Jaz Sinclair) will play a part in bringing down Homelander.

I was always hoping that they would write me to kill Homelander,” Sinclair said. “I always really liked the idea of taking him out ’cause he’s such a royal ass, you know? Marie’s such an underdog. The expansion of my powers in [Gen V] season 2 is really exciting. So the weight of that and the implication of what that could mean for Marie was really fun for me this season.

Related
Chance Perdomo, star of Gen V, dead at 27

Kripke wouldn’t comment on this theory, but did reflect on the extent of Marie’s powers, which involve manipulating and weaponizing blood. “If she can control everybody’s blood, then what can’t she do?” he said. “How is she not the most powerful superhero on the planet? Just because she has the potential to be, doesn’t mean that she is. It felt like a very organic adolescent problem, which is these expectations are placed on you to be this truly great thing, but you’re not quite ready to step up to be truly great.

However, you shouldn’t expect Gen V season 2 to become a big crossover fest. “I’m very sensitive to the fact that Gen V should be primarily about the characters from Gen V and The Boys should be primarily about the characters from The Boys,” Kripke said. “While there can be crossovers and assists and help, it’s a little bit of a rug pull and not a great way when you’ve committed to watching, say, Boba Fett, and then for two episodes of Boba Fett, it’s just the Mandalorian. I don’t wanna do that. We have stories to tell in each one.

The first three episodes of the new season will premiere on Prime Video on September 17.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,119 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Gen V (TVSeries) News

See More

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News