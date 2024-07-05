Marlon Brando told Eddie Murphy that “acting is bullish*t”

When Eddie Murphy broke out on Saturday Night Live and made his transition to the big screen, a lot of doors opened for him. The paychecks got higher, the popularity went widespread and a lot of Hollywood elite wanted to dine with him. Oddly enough, some of them didn’t have the kindest words about the profession Murphy chose, namely perhaps the greatest actor of them all, Marlon Brando.

In the wake of 48 Hrs., Eddie Murphy got wind that none other than Marlon Brando wanted to have dinner with him. Sure, Brando was on a hiatus and wouldn’t be making another movie until the tail end of the ‘80s, but that’s still a huge get. After one initial dinner, the two ended up hanging out at his famed Mulholland Drive residence, where Murphy couldn’t help but heap praise on his host. As he said on The New York Times’ Interview podcast, “I was just going on and on about The Godfather, and he was like, ‘Eh, The Godfather.’ Not just The Godfather — acting. He was like, “Acting is bullsh*t, and everybody can act.’” Easy for Brando, who had two Oscars years before Murphy was even trying out standup.

At the time, Murphy didn’t think much of chilling with Brando, figuring once you have a box office hit then these are just the people you associate with.

Another Hollywood legend was brought up the night Eddie Murphy and Marlon Brando hung out, too, although it is quite clear that Brando was no fan of him. “He was going, ‘I can’t stand that kid with the gun.’ I was like, ‘What kid with the gun?’ He said, ‘He’s on the poster!’ I was like, ‘Clint Eastwood?’’ ‘Yeah, that guy!’ He was calling Clint Eastwood ‘that kid.’” Mind you, Clint Eastwood was only about six years younger than Marlon Brando at the time – and that kid would soon enough be mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea…so suck on that, Marlon!

Nowadays, Eddie Murphy is of such a status that up-and-comers want to hang out with him. And he’ll hopefully give some – along with some modern comedy favorites – a shot at the loot, announcing recently that he has a plan for a remake of ensemble classic It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World in the works.