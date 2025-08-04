The U.S. government is using one of Hollywood’s most memebable moments of the past decade to save animals! Finally, a story about the nation’s vampires-in-charge that gives you the warm and fuzzies instead of dry heaves! In a stroke of genius, the United States Department of Agriculture is using Noah Baumbach‘s iconic scene of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver screaming at one another in the 2019 drama Marriage Story to save livestock on farms across America.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the ultimately uncomfortable custody battle scene discourages wolves from attacking cattle and livestock, a process called wolf hazing. Before using the climactic scene from Marriage Story, farmers used the song “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC, giving an alternative to Brian Johnson’s intense, screeching vocals and Angus Young’s masterful guitar licks.

“Riding to the rescue are drone cowhands, whose quadcopters have thermal cameras that can reveal any wolf lurking in the darkness and bathe it in a spotlight. A loudspeaker broadcasts alarming sounds like fireworks, gunshots, and people arguing. One recording is of the fight between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in the movie’ Marriage Story,'” the WSJ article reads.

“I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad,” an Oregon-based USDA district supervisor told The Wall Street Journal.

Directed and written by Noah Baumbach (White Noise, Barbie, The Squid and the Whale), Marriage Story is a psychological drama focusing on a stage director and his actor wife’s struggle through a grueling divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes. It’s considered Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Marriage Story stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Julia Greer, Azhy Robertson, Wallace Shawn, Eric Berryman, Mickey Sumner, Matthew Maher, and more.

The iconic scene from Baumbach’s Marriage Story is the gift that keeps giving. Not only has the emotionally turbulent scene been memed to death, but it’s now being used to save the lives of innocent animals. A wolf’s gonna wolf, but it’s comforting to know we have humane ways of telling them to buzz off before they attack our cattle and livestock.