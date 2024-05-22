Martin Scorsese shows off home, movie props in new viral TikTok

Martin Scorsese has a new smash hit on his hands. No, it’s not a Chanel ad or an epic Oscar nominee but yet another TikTok video courtesy of daughter Francesca Scorsese. But this one stands out in how it gives fans a look at his movie shrine, complete with vintage posters, props and, of course, a home theater.

The video is a play on TikTok’s We Are trend, with a general format that goes something like: “We’re ____, of course we _____.” The TikTok trend can be a fun way to poke fun at or champion cliches and stereotypes, but when Scorsese does it, it’s purely out of love for cinema…and directing his daughter. In the first clip, Francesca begins with, “We’re movie lovers, of course we have film posters all over our house. ” Unfortunately, she doesn’t give the right delivery for hyping The Paradine Case and I Know Where I’m Going!, prompting another take.

From there, Martin and Francesca Scorsese continue the TikTok tour of the house by showing off movie cameras, director chairs and some movie memorabilia. Scorsese doesn’t only have the automaton from his own Hugo but the titular ballet slippers from 1949’s The Red Shoes – or at least that’s what he says, remembering that they are out on loan. And no movie buff’s home tour is complete without a stop at a sizable screen, this one showcasing Turner Classic Movies, which Marty has taken an active role in alongside Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson. But the best part might be when Francesca references her father’s controversial statements about Marvel movies not being cinema, saying, “We’re movie lovers, of course we’re gonna tell you what cinema really is” before the camera pans to an eyebrow-raised Marty.

Francesca and Martin Scorsese have had a lot of fun in the past with their TikTok videos, mostly at the expense of the octogenarian director, who would go on to say his daughter duped him into the viral hits. In one, we saw Scorsese gesturing with only his head to pick some of his favorite films, while another found him trying to decipher the nearly incomprehensible slang of Gen Z.

Nobody would have expected Martin Scorsese to be a viral sensation, but with content like this, we are all here for it!