Marty Supreme first reactions: is Chalamet paddling towards a Best Actor nod?

While Benny Safdie and Dwayne Johnson got knocked out at the box office with Oscar hopeful The Smashing Machine, brother Josh is hitting the table with his Timothée Chalame-starring Marty Supreme. Ahead of its winter, awards-friendly December release, the film has screened at the New York Film Festival. So how did it fare? Let’s have a look!

MARTY SUPREME is Safdie’s best film yet. A kinetic odyssey that plays like a deranged cross between CATCH ME IF YOU CAN & UNCUT GEMS. Timothée Chalamet delivers the performance of a lifetime in this unforgettable, awe-inspiring cinematic tour-de-force that fires on all cylinders pic.twitter.com/ZGrfWGNYpo — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) October 7, 2025

Marty Mauser may be a little shit, but MARTY SUPREME and Timothée Chalamet are irresistible – an ‘80s-styled, 50s-set sports movie with an electric score by Daniel Lopatin and an ensemble firing on all cylinders. A bit too long, but the ending makes it worth it. We have a race? pic.twitter.com/juObkEPu6L October 7, 2025

Marty Supreme is magnificent. The best film of the year and maybe the most thrilling of the decade. My heart is still racing coming out of the theater. Unbelievable stuff. #NYFF63 pic.twitter.com/dgeHOWdpsu — hellomerio (@hellomerio1) October 7, 2025

For a while there – and a lot of this had to do with having not been screened yet – Marty Supreme was feeling like a dark horse in the Oscar race, but it looks as if Chalamet is still very much in talks for a Best Actor nomination (this would be his third, a hell of an achievement for someone under 30). He may have been one to watch out for for quite some time as far as that goes, but with this level of praise fresh out of its premiere, it could get him out of the gate in spectacular fashion. Of note, Josh Safdie said that he had just finished the film not that long before the film’s debut, making this a truly surprise screening for pretty much everyone involved, attendee or not.

Unlike The Smashing Machine, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme is far less of a biopic, although it does take a lot of inspiration from the life and story of Marty Reisman, a legend of the ping pong/table tennis scene if there ever was one. Reisman, who died back in 2012, was a champ across numerous decades, placing third at the 1948 World Table Tennis Championships, medaling in doubles at the 1952 competition and more; his greatest accomplishment in the later part of his career came in 1997, winning at the U.S. National Hardbat Championship when he was in his 60s. Reisman would go on to write the essential book of the table tennis world The Money Player, The Confessions of America’s Greatest Table Tennis Player and Hustler.

MARTY SUPREME arrasa en el Festival de NY. Ovaciones, euforia y consenso: la dirección de Josh Safdie es su mejor trabajo y Timothée Chalamet entrega la actuación de su carrera. Un caos organizado, adrenalina pura y ya suena fuerte en la conversación al #Oscar #NYFF pic.twitter.com/60nEQKl0IJ — Zuaitz Huerta – Top Oscars (@bullock25) October 7, 2025

MARTY SUPREME: Pure blank-check Safdie. Sweaty, fast, sprawling, funny, tonally deranged and exasperating! Whole lotta movie about a broken person doomed by the ego that built them ignore every warning and sign chasing their own idea of destiny straight into chaotic ruin even… pic.twitter.com/PTpxiSBqKd — Jason (@jasonosia) October 7, 2025

Marty Supreme, which marks Josh Safdie’s first solo directorial outing since 2008, hits theaters on December 25th.

