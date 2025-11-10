Timothée Chalamet is in the middle of an intense ping pong game in the new poster for Marty Supreme

Earlier this year, we got the sports biopic The Smashing Machine from Benny Safdie, and this Christmas, his brother Josh Safdie will also be releasing his sports biopic (of sorts) with Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalmet. Benny and his Smashing Machine star Dwayne Johnson have been getting a ton of praise for their film, but recently, early reactions to Marty Supreme have also been giving Chalamet’s performance some top marks with some talk even placing him as a dark horse in the Oscar race.

A24 has now released a new poster for the film and it showcases Chalamet nice and big as he’s in the middle of an intense ping pong game (so much so that he’s down to his tank top) and the cast gets shown in a throwback to older poster designs as they’re featured in their own little boxes like Superman recently showcased. Marty Supreme releases this Christmas.

The forthcoming film hails from Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems), with the project based on a script he co-wrote with Ronald Bronstein. Safdie produces it with Eli Bush and Anthony Hatagas. A24 confirmed the project by sharing a social media post with a black-and-white photo of the film’s title printed on a ping-pong ball. The film also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’Zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara (yes, the director), and Fran Drescher.

The official plot synopsis reads,

“An original work set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture, MARTY SUPREME stars Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser – a young man with a dream no one respects, who goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness. Coming to theaters December 25, 2025.”

Unlike The Smashing Machine, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme is far less of a biopic, although it does take a lot of inspiration from the life and story of Marty Reisman, a legend of the ping pong/table tennis scene if there ever was one. Reisman, who died back in 2012, was a champ across numerous decades, placing third at the 1948 World Table Tennis Championships, medaling in doubles at the 1952 competition and more; his greatest accomplishment in the later part of his career came in 1997, winning at the U.S. National Hardbat Championship when he was in his 60s. Reisman would go on to write the essential book of the table tennis world The Money Player, The Confessions of America’s Greatest Table Tennis Player and Hustler.

The project marks Josh Safdie’s first solo directorial feature since 2008’s The Pleasure of Being Robbed.

