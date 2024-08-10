Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, X-Men ’97, What If… Season 3, and more swing into D23’s Marvel Animation panel

After stunning the D23 crowd with announcements for upcoming animated features like Incredibles 3, Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, Zootopia 2, an Inside Out TV series, and more, Marvel Animation takes the stage this Saturday afternoon to tease upcoming projects coming our way. Marvel Animation’s showcase includes familiar titles, though new details about each make them more exciting than ever.

Marvel’s X-Men ’97 is one of the studio’s most well-received animated series in recent memory, with fans flocking to social media weekly to share their thoughts, feelings, and theories about the superpowered revival. X-Men ’97 Season 2 is coming, bringing some new mutants along for the ride, including Polaris, Warlock, Lady Deathstrike, Sabertooth, and Apocalypse. The announcement comes as Fortnite prepares to welcome more X-Men to the battle royale game, such as Cyclops, Jubilation Lee, and Colossus.

Marvel treated the D23 audience to a look at the upcoming animation Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man alongside the news that Coleman Domingo (Rustin, The Color Purple, Sing Sing) will voice Norman Osborne for the series. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exhibits a more cartoony look than anticipated, with a look that harkens back to the Spider-Man comics of the 1970s. The show includes a symbiote, a version of Nico Minoru of The Runaways, Doctor Strange, and multiple versions of the wall-crawler. During the panel, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man creator Jeff Trammell said, “We get to dig into who Peter is and how that affects who Spider-Man becomes.” Hudson Thames returns to voice Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the show.

In a surprise announcement, Marvel announced that What If…? Season 3 will be the animated anthology’s final season. Marvel teased various episode elements, including a mech-based adventure with Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight in the pilot’s seat of a battle-ready bot. Anthony Mackie’s Captain America shouts “Avengers Assemble” in an episode, with plenty of other surprises leading up to the show’s release.

Ryan Coogler brought the Black Panther animation Eyes of Wakanda to the stage, saying, “Wardogs are challenged with keeping Wakanda secret. So we can go back and look at the sacrifice people made to keep that secret.”

Finally, Marvel teased its upcoming Marvel Zombies animated series. The show features Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi (it’s about damn time), with the show being a hardcore TV-MA 4-episode event. Other characters featured in the show include Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Randal Park’s Jimmy Woo, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Abomination, Captain Marvel, the Scarlet Witch, and more.

