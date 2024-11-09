Marvel drops new trailers for Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World at D23 Brazil

Typically, the Veterans’ Day holiday weekend is a launching pad for a new Marvel movie. In 2022, they launched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and last year we got The Marvels. While the MCU is sitting out Veterans’ Day 2024, we did get two new looks at the next two movies in the MCU courtesy of the first-ever edition of D23 in Brazil. Check them out below!



First up is Captain America: Brave New World. The next movie in the MCU, with a February 14th, 2025 release date, this trailer doubles down on the movie’s star power, particularly the much-hyped debut of Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, aka Red Hulk, with the trailer (and new poster – at the bottom of the article) making no secret of his eventual transformation. Ford is now getting equal billing with Mackie, and to be sure, Ford looks pretty cool as Red Hulk.



But, the real treat today was an extended “special look” at Thunderbolts, with this being a nearly four-minute look at the much-anticipated anti-hero team-up, which comes out May 2nd, 2025. Without the name recognition of Captain America, or even Fantastic Four, which is out later in 2025, Thunderbolts is more of a gamble, headlined by characters who aren’t really household names outside of hardcore fans. However, the new special look shows a ton of action courtesy of Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier and Florence Pugh’s new Black Widow, with David Harbour as Red Guardian bringing the laughs. We also get a first look at Lewis Pullman’s character, billed only as “Bob,” and the action looks pretty kinetic, with more in the way of firepower than usual for the genre, as the heroes this time are notably absent of superpowers. It looks pretty cool!

Which one of these two new Marvel trailers has you the most hyped? Let us know in the comments!