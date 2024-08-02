Captain America: Brave New World: Harrison Ford describes Red Hulk mo-cap performance as “being an idiot for money”

Harrison Ford may not have taken a crash course in the lore of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he seems to have had a good time taking on the role of President Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World, which is set to reach theatres on February 14, 2025 – and he also appeared to have a blast while promoting the film at the recent San Diego Comic-Con. As given away in the film’s teaser trailer and on the teaser poster (seen at the bottom of this article), Ross transforms into the Red Hulk at some point in the movie, a fact that inspired Ford to do a Hulk roar when he took the stage at Comic-Con. Ford also did the motion capture performance for the Red Hulk, a process that he described as “being an idiot for money.”

While speaking with Variety, Ford was asked what it took for him to do that mo-cap performance. He replied, “ What did it take? It took not caring. It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before. I don’t mean to disparage it. I’m just saying you have to do certain things that normally your mother would not want you to do — or your acting coach, if you had one. But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it. I had a great time, and I’m delighted at the response that we got with the trailer. “

When Screen Rant asked him what it’s like to join the MCU, Ford answered, “ It’s a whole different cut of cloth, isn’t it? Free of some normal constraints to the imagination. It’s delightful to deal with and it’s fun. The people I worked with were fantastic. The director, Julius Onah, did a terrific job. Mr. [Anthony] Mackie is great fun to work with. We had a good time. I enjoyed it. “

Here’s the official information on Captain America: Brave New World, straight from Marvel: Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

