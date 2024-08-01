Harrison Ford gets baffled over multiverse inquiries in the Marvel Universe

Now that Deadpool & Wolverine is out, the meta film is expected to cross the billion-dollar mark in a matter of days, but also, fans of the MCU now have slightly more lore in regards to the multiverse that the sequel has added. One new aspect is the notion of an “anchor being” in every universe that keeps it alive and stable. This past week also saw two big guns that Marvel Studios brought to Comic-Con. One, of course, is the big reveal of Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the universe as Doctor Doom. The other is someone who is no stranger to the sci-fi culture world — Harrison Ford. Ford was happy to appear on stage for some fun hijinks with Anthony Mackie as well as hulking out now that Ford is revealed to be turning into Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

While Ford took interviews during his Comic-Con visit, the former Star Wars star would endure some Marvel-lore questions that left him quite clueless. According to Variety, ScreenRant would ask Ford, “Who do you think would be the anchor being of 616? The universe you are in.” Ford would be clearly and humorously baffled by the question. “616?” he asked. Then, he continued, “I am in universe 616? I am out of my orbit!” Ford, then, walked away in befuddlement and his reaction would go viral.

Ford is notorious for dryly dodging nerdy questions about his films, whether it be a serious annoyance or for jokes, but the Indiana Jones star would briefly speak candidly about enjoying his experience of working on Captain America: Brave New World. He would state, “It’s a whole different cut of cloth, isn’t it? Free of some normal constraints to the imagination. It’s delightful to deal with and it’s fun. The people I worked with were fantastic. The director, Julius Onah, did a terrific job. Mr. [Anthony] Mackie is great fun to work with. We had a good time. I enjoyed it.”