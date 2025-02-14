What Did You Think of Captain America: Brave New World?

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day for Marvel fans as Captain America: Brave New World superhero lands in theaters today. The film marks Anthony Mackie’s first solo adventure as Captain America after picking up the shield from Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame. A lot is riding on Brave New World, with Marvel Studios hoping to blow audiences out of the water, as many see the movie as a soft reboot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the extended lead-up, some said the movie was a spiritual sequel to 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, as it features characters and narrative threads from the all-but-forgotten solo film.

Reviews for Captain America: Brave New World are mixed, with critics reacting harshly to the film while audiences think it’s a fun time at the cinema. Captain America: Brave New World has a 51% Rotten score on the Tomatometer and an Audience Score of 78%. Out Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray did not care much for Brave New World, saying it’s a “dull entry in the franchise and proof that Marvel needs to shake up the formula” if it wants to continue dominating the box office and watercooler conversation. “While not a disaster, Brave New World feels like more of a chore to sit through than it should be. If you manage your expectations, there’s some fun to be had watching Ford and Mackie go mano-a-mano, but Marvel movies shouldn’t feel this dull.”

Meanwhile, my Talking Comics podcast co-host, Joey Braccino, says the movie is fun and “felt like a comic book in a way I enjoy.” We’re big MCU fans on the show, but we’re always honest and fair with our reviews. I plan to see the movie this weekend as part of my Valentine’s Day shenanigans with my wife, and I never let reviews color my excitement for something I’m looking forward to. Am I looking forward to Thunderbolts* more? Absolutely. Do I hope Brave New World is worth the price of admission? You bet.

Have you seen Captain America: Brave New World yet? If so, what do you think? We’d like to see your thoughts in the comments section below. Please keep significant spoilers to a minimum, or at least give folks a heads-up before you spill the beans.