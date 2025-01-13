Marvel Zombies animated series has a TV-MA rating and an October premiere date

Back in 2005, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman put a superhero twist on the idea of zombie outbreaks with the five issue limited series Marvel Zombies . That series became incredibly popular and has gotten a ton of sequels and spin-offs over the years. There was a nod to it in one of the illusions on display in Spider-Man: Far from Home, and then the Marvel Zombies concept got an entire episode of Marvel’s animated Disney+ series What If…? devoted to it. That episode is leading to a full Marvel Zombies animated series, which will be rated TV-MA – and the Walt Disney Company has now reveal that the series is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 3rd.

Showrunner Bryan Andrews said, “ Brad (Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation) and Kevin (Feige, President of Marvel Studios) loved the What If…? episode so much. They were like, ‘We need more zombies!’ They said, ‘Let’s do a sequel to that episode — but let’s do four episodes, like a mini-movie event.’ So, we’re upping the ante. It’s TV-MA, so we don’t have to pull punches. We can be a little bit more hardcore. We go for the throat — no pun intended. It’s pretty wild, pretty out there. “

Winderbaum added, “ In many ways, animation is the most direct access you’ll ever have to a filmmaker’s imagination. If you can conjure it in your mind, you can put it onscreen. Marvel Zombies is proof of that. It’s not just a zombie story, it’s a sweeping adventure — one with themes of hope and despair, and that’s what you want from a rich zombie story. “

The Marvel Zombies voice cast includes Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Shang-Chi’s best friend Katy), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Randall Park (FBI agent Jimmy Woo), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams / Ironheart), Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel), and Todd Williams, voicing an unspecified character. Other characters known to be showing up in the series are Ten Rings assassin Death Dealer, Ten Rings founder Xu Wenwu, zombie versions of Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Steve Rogers / Captain America, Emil Blonsky / Abomination, Ava Starr / Ghost, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Ikaris from Eternals, and Okoye of of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje. While we’re still waiting for the Blade reboot to go into production, it has been confirmed that Blade will be appearing in Marvel Zombies – and since this is a What If…? story, this version of Blade is also Moon Knight, the avatar for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Marvel Animation’s series finale of What If…? was recently released, and season 2 of X-Men ’97 is currently in production. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is scheduled to premiere on January 29th, followed by Eyes of Wakanda on August 6th. Then Marvel Zombies comes along in October, just in time for Halloween.

