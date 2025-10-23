Interviews

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe Discuss Going A Different Route With Their Hand That Rocks The Cradle Remake

Posted 6 hours ago
The remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, which is coming soon to Hulu, has secured an R rating from the MPA

I think most of us remember the original The Hand That Rocks The Cradle as the film where Rebecca De Mornay is the scariest woman alive. She left such an impression that I knew of her and her performance long before I had seen the actual film (thanks, Bravo‘s 100 Scariest Movie Moments). So I was a little worried when there were rumblings of a remake of the film, as it felt like a time and place kind of film. But then they cast Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe, and all my fears were cast aside. If any two actors were up to the task. It was these two. You can check out my review of the film HERE.

Talking to Monroe and Winstead was a bucket list moment for me, as they are two of my favorite actors in the genre. I grew up watching Final Destination 3 on repeat, and Longlegs is one of my favorite films of the decade (not to mention The Guest, It Follows, and Watcher), so it was a bit mindblowing to talk to them about their latest project. We explored the extent of their experience with the original film and how much they wanted their film to avoid following the same beats as the original. This was a great (albeit brief) talk, and you can view it in the embedded video above.

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle plot:

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Caitlin Morales, an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny, Polly Murphy (Maika Monroe), into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle is Streaming on Hulu on October 22nd, 2025.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake secures an R rating for strong bloody violence

Tyler Nichols
Favorite Movies: Se7en, Halloween, Scream, A Nightmare On Elm Street, Back To The Future, Battle Royale, Jaws, The Social Network, Friday the 13th, American Movie, anything Tarantino, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Evil Dead, The Batman, The Shining, No Country For Old Men, T2, Boyhood, Ed Wood, Jurassic Park, Wild at Heart

Likes: Horror, Movies, Writing, Guitar, the MCU, "So Bad They're Good" Movies, Video Games, Spider-man, Whiskey, Professional Wrestling, Hockey, Football, Star Wars, world domination, Jeopardy, Silence

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 2 weeks ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 day ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?