James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley join Amazon MGM Studio’s Masters of the Universe cast as King Randor and Queen Marlena

The power of Eternia grows ever stronger today as James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale, Fisherman’s Friends, The Following) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders, In the Heart of the Sea, Eagle of Tomorrow) give Amazon MGM Studios’s Masters of the Universe the royal treatment. Purefoy and Riley join the Masters of the Universe cast as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, respectively. Adding the King and Queen of Eternia brings us one step closer to one of pop culture’s most beloved and nostalgic properties being reborn for a feature-length adventure. Hold onto your childhoods, friends!

James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley join previously announced cast members Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, and Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops. LAIKA CEO and filmmaker LAIKA CEO and filmmaker Travis Knight directs Masters of the Universe from a screenplay by Chris Buttler, based on a first draft by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee.

Plot details for Knight’s Masters of the Universe remain a mystery. However, you can count on the live-action adventure revolving around Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into the brave hero He-Man thanks to his Power Sword. While riding atop his trusty companion, Battle Cat, He-Man uses his superhuman strength and courage to defend Eternia from Skeletor and his evil forces.

In early iterations of Masters of the Universe, writers often presented King Randor as surly and disappointed in his son, Prince Adam, thinking the pink-shirted, blond beauty was lazy and unable to understand stately matters. Little does King Randor know that his son is He-Man, a brave beefcake that protects Eternia from Skeletor’s hordes. King Randor isn’t all bad, though he often lacks nuance. I hope the movie does more for his character than the 1980s cartoon series ever did.

On the other hand, Queen Marlena is a badass. Originally from Earth, Marlena Glenn became a respected pilot while still in her teens, then studied astronautics and assisted NASA in multiple projects. Her ship was thrown off-course on her last trip to space and eventually landed in Eternia. Randor gave Marlena a home. Eventually, she gave birth to twin babies, Prince Adam and his sister, Princess Adora (She-Ra). Despite becoming a queen, Marlena’s life was more interesting before shacking up with King Randor. Again, I hope the movie does more with her character, though who knows if there is time to tell more of her story. While Queen Marlena never confirmed that she knows Prince Adam is He-man, we suspect that she does.

Do you like the way the cast of Masters of the Universe is shaping up? Amazon MGM Studios appears to take the adaptation seriously. Let’s hope it all transfers to a great Masters of the Universe story.